Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Stuttgart vs. Leverkusen, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern

By Anthony Nolan | 09 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:05

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a six-pointer in the race for Champions League football as Stuttgart host Bayer Leverkusen, while Hoffenheim will look to take advantage of their top-four rivals' clash when they face Werder Bremen.

© Iconsport / GSI

Stuttgart's MHPArena will be the staging ground for a titanic clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga, with defeat for either team almost certainly set to cost them Champions League football.

Stuttgart and Leverkusen are fifth and fourth with 58 points respectively heading into the penultimate matchweek of the league season, and the two sides are also level on points with sixth-placed Hoffenheim.

We say: Stuttgart 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

The chances of either team keeping a clean sheet are slim, and with both likely needing to win in order to remain in the race for top four, Saturday's game could be an entertaining affair.

Stuttgart will have to rely upon their strong home record if they are to get the better of Leverkusen, but the visitors' resilience on the road may prove too much to overcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

In the Bundesliga's penultimate matchweek, Champions League-chasing Hoffenheim will host relegation-threatened Werder Bremen at PreZero Arena on Saturday for a clash that will be crucial for both ends of the table.

Die Kraichgauer are desperate for a win to bolster their top four hopes, while Die Werderaner could secure their survival this weekend.

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Werder Bremen

Hoffenheim will be motivated to take all three points and should be confident of victory against one of this season's relegation contenders, but they will need to stay focused to avoid an upset.

Werder have the chance to secure their survival and will be fighting to make certain of their top-flight status, though it remains to be seen whether they can repeat the type of performance that saw them take a point against Stuttgart last month.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / kolbert-press

Hoping to secure a top-half finish in their final Bundesliga home game of the season, a resilient Augsburg will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to WWK Arena on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter could make it six games unbeaten this weekend, while Die Fohlen are eyeing a first away win of 2026.

We say: Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Augsburg have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, and will be hoping to put on a strong display during their final home game of the season.

However, the hosts have won just two of their last eight games while Gladbach have also proven resilient, so it would not be surprising if Die Fuggerstadter were frustrated on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / HMB-Media

RB Leipzig have an opportunity to secure Champions League football when they host relegation-threatened St Pauli for a tasty Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Roten Bullen are just one win away from securing their return to the European elite, while their opponents are desperate for points after dropping into the automatic relegation spots.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 St Pauli

RB Leipzig will be looking to mark their final home game of the season with a win, and we are not expecting St Pauli to stand in their way.

The hosts are pushing for Champions League football, and we expect them to have too much quality for a St Pauli side that is struggling with a toothless attack.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. St Pauli, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Bayern Munich will hope to lick their Champions League wounds with a victory in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg, who will welcome them to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

The Bundesliga has already been won by Bayern, who have 83 points heading into the penultimate weekend, while 16th-placed Wolfsburg are in the relegation playoff spot with just 26 points.

We say: Wolfsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich

There may be some scope for Wolfsburg to hurt Bayern, especially if the visitors cannot shake the disappointment of European elimination.

However, Kompany possesses a deep squad, and the starting lineup should still have enough quality in it to comfortably see past the Wolves.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs. Bayern, including team news and possible lineups