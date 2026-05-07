Preview: Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 07 May 2026 22:40

Hoping to secure a top-half finish in their final Bundesliga home game of the season, a resilient Augsburg will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to WWK Arena on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter could make it six games unbeaten this weekend, while Die Fohlen are eyeing a first away win of 2026.

Match preview

When Manuel Baum replaced Sandro Wagner as Augsburg manager back in December, the club had collected just 10 points from their opening 12 games of the campaign, and were at serious risk of being in a relegation scrap this term.

However, the interim boss sparked an immediate turnaround and even helped Die Fuggerstadter become the first team to beat Bayern Munich this season, downing the champions 2-1 on January 24 - the first in a run of five wins from six games.

Baum's side would follow up that stretch with three consecutive defeats, beginning with a 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig on March 7, but they have bounced back ahead of this weekend's clash and come into the showdown on a five-match unbeaten streak.

Such an impressive reversal of fortune has led fans to call for Baum - who left his role as Augsburg's head of development and football innovation to step into the dugout - to be appointed on a permanent basis, and players such as Anton Kade have publicly stated that the team "all want him to stay."

Now, with two fixtures remaining, Die Fuggerstadter have already guaranteed their safety and currently sit ninth in the league with 40 points to their name after getting the better of Werder Bremen in a 3-1 victory last Saturday.

Hoping to end the 2025-26 on a high note, this weekend's hosts are hoping to take all three points from their final home game of the season, but considering that Baum's men are winless in three at WWK Arena, they will need to defy their form on their own turf to do so.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, Eugen Polanski's Gladbach have also confirmed their top-flight status for another year, but they will be aiming higher as they seek to return to European football in the coming seasons.

Last Sunday, Die Fohlen pulled off an impressive 1-0 triumph over Borussia Dortmund, thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Haris Tabakovic.

That victory has Polanski's side 11th in the table, where their total of 35 points means that they are now nine clear of 16th-placed Wolfsburg and 17th-placed St Pauli, and can no longer be caught by any of the bottom three with two games to play.

Gladbach will be confident coming into this weekend's clash having lost just one of their last seven matches (1-0 against Leipzig on April 11) but it is notable that they have only won twice during that stretch - downing BVB most recently and beating Kiezkicker 2-0 on March 13.

To make matters worse, Saturday's visitors have yet to win away from home in 2026, losing five and drawing four of their nine contests on the road this year, including a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Wolfsburg on April 25.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

L

D

D

W

D

W

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

D

D

L

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Augsburg will be without left-back Mads Valentin Pedersen as he works his way back from a knee injury, so expect to see the hosts' back three of Chrislain Matsima, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Cedric Zesiger flanked by Robin Fellhauer and Dimitrios Giannoulis at wing-back.

As for Gladbach, they have two of a possible back five suspended this weekend after centre-back Nico Elvedi picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Dortmund, earning him a spot on the sidelines next to left wing-back Jens Castrop, who was sent off against Wolfsburg on April 25.

Filling the gaps, Polanski could select a trio of Philipp Sander, Kevin Diks and Fabio Chiarodia to protect goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, with the versatile Franck Honorat and Joseph Scally operating as wing-backs.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right-winger Nathan N'Goumou (Achilles) and striker Tim Kleindienst (knee) - both long-term absentees - are closing in on comebacks, but this game comes too soon for the duo, and Haris Tabakovic should start up top, while Rocco Reitz and Wael Mohya provide width.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Zesiger; Fellhauer, Massengo, Rieder, Giannoulis; Kade, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Honorat, Sander, Diks, Chiarodia, Scally; Reitz, Engelhardt, Stoger, Mohya; Tabakovic

We say: Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Augsburg have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, and will be hoping to put on a strong display during their final home games of the season.

However, the hosts have found wins a rarity, while Gladbach have proven similarly resilient and could frustrate Die Fuggerstadter on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.