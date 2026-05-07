Preview: Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 May 2026 21:20

Konyaspor will welcome Fenerbahce to the Medas Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Saturday evening, with the visitors desperate to keep their fading Turkish Super Lig title hopes alive heading into the final day of the season.

The Yellow Canaries sit four points behind leaders Galatasaray with only two matches remaining, while the hosts are aiming to cap an impressive late-season resurgence with a top-half finish and a Turkish Cup final still to come.

Match preview

Konyaspor have transformed their season since the return of Ilhan Palut to the dugout, with the Anatolian Eagle climbing away from danger and re-establishing themselves as one of the form teams in the division.

The hosts come into this encounter having lost just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, recording eight victories and two draws during that run, although that sole defeat arrived in their latest league outing — a narrow 3-2 away at Caykur Rizespor in their last league game..

However, Konyaspor responded in dramatic fashion in midweek, edging Besiktas 1-0 in the Turkish Cup semi-finals thanks to Enis Bardhi’s stoppage-time penalty to secure their first appearance in the final since lifting the trophy in 2016-17.

That result further highlighted the resilience Palut has restored to the side, especially considering Konyaspor had also eliminated Fenerbahce from the same competition in similarly dramatic fashion in the previous round.

With survival already secured and European qualification through the league no longer realistic, the hosts can play with freedom here, though finishing in the top half remains a realistic target.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive in the title race, but their hopes are hanging by a thread after a turbulent few weeks.

A crushing 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray on matchday 31 proved to be the final straw for Domenico Tedesco, who was dismissed shortly afterwards, leaving assistant Zeki Murat Gole in temporary charge for the remainder of the campaign.

The Yellow Canaries did respond positively under their interim boss last time out, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 courtesy of a hat trick from Anderson Talisca, but they still require Galatasaray to slip up if they are to carry the title race into the final weekend.

Their recent record against Konyaspor also offers encouragement, with the Istanbul giants winning five of the last six league meetings between the sides, including a dominant 4-0 success earlier this season.

Still, Konyaspor’s resurgence under Palut — combined with the emotional boost from their cup heroics — means this could prove far trickier than the table suggests.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

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Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Konyaspor will be without Josip Calusic, Guilherme Sitya and Alassane Ndao, all of whom remain suspended for disciplinary reasons away from on-field matters.

Ufuk Akyol and Blaz Kramer are sidelined with knee injuries, while Tunahan Tasci also remains unavailable.

Enis Bardhi is expected to continue in an advanced midfield role after scoring the decisive penalty against Besiktas, while Marko Jevtovic and Melih Ibrahimoglu should anchor the midfield once again.

Fenerbahce have only one major fitness concern, with Dorgeles Nene racing against time to recover from a groin problem after missing the win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Edson Alvarez returned from injury and made a substitute appearance last time out, while interim coach Gole must decide whether to restore Ederson in goal following his suspension or retain Mert Gunok after the experienced stopper started last weekend.

Talisca is certain to keep his place after his recent hat trick, while Fred and N'Golo Kante are expected to continue together in midfield following the Frenchman’s arrival earlier this year.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Yazgili, Nagalo, Demirbag, Kutlu; Ibrahimoglu, Jevtovic; Turuc, Bardhi, Olaigbe; Muleka

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Kante, Fred; Musaba, Talisca, Akturkoglu; Cherif

We say: Konyaspor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Konyaspor’s confidence and momentum make them dangerous opponents, especially after their emotional Turkish Cup triumph, but Fenerbahce still have everything to play for and possess greater individual quality in the final third.

The hosts should make life difficult for the visitors, though the urgency surrounding Fenerbahce’s title pursuit could ultimately prove decisive in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.