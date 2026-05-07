Preview: Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 May 2026 21:20 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 21:30

Galatasaray will welcome Antalyaspor to RAMS Park on Saturday evening knowing that victory would officially secure a fourth consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

The Lions saw their celebrations delayed after a heavy defeat to Samsunspor last weekend, while the visitors arrive in Istanbul still deeply involved in the relegation battle, sitting just one point above the drop zone heading into the penultimate round of the campaign.

Match preview

Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahce on matchday 31 opened up a seven-point advantage at the top of the table and all they needed to confirm their 26th league crown was victory in Samsun last weekend.

However, their title celebrations were postponed after a shocking 4-1 defeat away to Samsunspor, while Fenerbahce recorded victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, reducing the gap at the top to four points with two games left to play.

The day started well for the Lions who took the lead via Yunus Akgun in the ninth minute, but things quickly went south as they conceded twice before the hour mark and saw goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc in the 63rd minute; leading to them conceding two more goals.

Despite that setback, Okan Buruk’s side remain overwhelming favourites to get the job done, with their last two matches coming against Kasimpasa and Antalyaspor; and they could confirm the title with a win over the latter on Saturday.

The hosts have dominated this fixture historically, having stayed unbeaten in their last 19 meetings with Antalyaspor, winning each of the last seven meetings, including a convincing 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, arrive under enormous pressure themselves, with Sami Ugurlu’s side hovering just above the relegation zone after a poor run of form that has seen them win only one of their last 10 league matches (D3, L6).

Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Alanyaspor in the Mediterranean derby, a result that at least halted a three-match losing streak but did little to ease relegation fears.

However, things are looking bleak for the Scorpions, with Genclerbiligi and Kayserispor – the two teams directly beneath them – having easier fixtures this weekend, they could end this round in the bottom three.

The situation becomes worse when their form away from home is considered, with Antalyaspor losing six of their last eight league matches on the road, making traveling to a packed RAMS Park for a potential title-clinching night represent their toughest assignment of the season.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

D

W

W

L

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

L

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Galatasaray could once again be without Yaser Asprilla, who has missed the last three matches, while Metehan Baltaci remains suspended.

There is better news in goal, though, as first-choice goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is expected to return after backup Guvenc was sent off during the defeat to Samsunspor.

Victor Osimhen should lead the line again, while the attacking unit is expected to feature Yunus Akgun, Leroy Sane and Baris Alper Yilmaz alongside the Nigerian striker.

Antalyaspor have no fresh suspension concerns, although there are lingering doubts surrounding a few squad members, including Erdogan Yesilyurt and Ramzi Safuri.

Ugurlu is expected to stick with the side that showed defensive resilience against Alanyaspor, with Sander van de Streek remaining the visitors’ primary attacking threat.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Akgun, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Yesilyurt, Ozturk, Dzhikiya, Paal; Ceesay; Sinik, Dikmen, Safouri, Storm; Streek

We say: Galatasaray 3-0 Antalyaspor

Galatasaray may have stumbled badly last weekend, but the opportunity to secure the title at RAMS Park should provide all the motivation required for a strong response.

Antalyaspor’s defensive approach could frustrate the hosts for periods, but the visitors’ poor away form and Galatasaray’s superior attacking quality make it difficult to see anything other than a comfortable home victory and another championship celebration in Istanbul.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.