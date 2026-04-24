Preview: Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Apr 2026 22:42

The stakes could not be higher in Sunday’s Intercontinental Derby as Galatasaray welcome Fenerbahce to Rams Park in a clash that could prove decisive in the title race.

With four games left to play, the hosts sit top of the Super Lig table, four points above the second-placed visitors, who are themselves two points clear of Trabzonspor in third.

Match preview

Galatasaray’s hopes of repeating last season’s league and cup double came to an end in midweek when second-half goals from Firatcan Uzum and Adama Traore condemned Okan Buruk’s men to a shock 2-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

More surprising than the result itself was the fact it came against a side that had lost each of their previous five matches, with the Aslanlar responsible for the most recent of those defeats, having recorded a 2-1 victory when both teams met at Eryaman Stadium in the league just days earlier.

That triumph provided a timely boost for Cimbom in the title race, particularly with Fenerbahce dropping points in their own matchday 30 encounter against Rizespor a day prior, extending the gap between the top two teams to four points.

Victory here would all but secure the title for Galatasaray, and they enter this encounter further boosted by the return of Victor Osimhen, who made a brief cameo last time out after missing the previous four matches through injury.

Osimhen’s absence coincided with a patchy run of form in the league, with Cimbom alternating between wins and dropped points across their four Super Lig outings in April (W2, D1, L1), including a defeat at Trabzonspor and a draw against Kocaelispor at Rams Park.

Galatasaray have also struggled for defensive solidity of late, conceding in each of their last six matches across all competitions, three of which have seen them ship two or more goals, leaving Buruk with issues to address ahead of this high-stakes derby.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Like their hosts, Fenerbahce arrive following Turkish Cup disappointment in midweek, suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Konyaspor, where Marko Jevtovic’s penalty deep into extra time proved decisive.

That result means the Yellow Navy Blues have failed to win both of their last two games, having also settled for a 2-2 home draw against Rizespor in the league, an encounter that offered little for long spells before erupting into late drama.

Trailing in the closing stages, the Yellow Canaries turned the game around against their reduced opponent through goals from Talisca and Kerem Akturkoglu, only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser from Modibo Sagnan following an error by goalkeeper Ederson.

Still chasing a first league title since 2013-14, Fenerbahce know anything short of victory here could prove costly, although they can draw confidence from their most recent success in this fixture, having beaten Galatasaray 2-0 in the Super Cup at the neutral Ataturk Olympic Stadium in January.

The Yellow Canaries have also shown resilience at Rams Park, winning five of their last 16 visits (D6, L5), though claiming maximum points here remains a stern task given Galatasaray are unbeaten in all 15 of their home league matches this season (W11, D4).



Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

L

W

D

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

L

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Galatasaray could once again be without 22-year-old midfielder Yaser Asprilla, who has missed the last three matches, while defender Metehan Baltaci remains suspended.

The return of Osimhen has sparked controversy from the Fenerbahce camp, who lodged a complaint regarding the Nigerian’s protective arm brace used during his recovery.

However, there has been no directive from the Turkish FA preventing the 27-year-old from featuring, meaning he is expected to lead the line on Sunday, which could see Mauro Icardi drop to the bench despite scoring in the previous league outing.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have a fresh concern after 19-year-old forward Sidiki Cherif was forced off during the second half of the midweek cup clash at Konyaspor.

If deemed unfit, Cherif would join Marco Asensio (muscle) and Edson Alvarez (ankle) on the sidelines, further limiting Tedesco’s options ahead of this crucial encounter.



Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gabriel Sara, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Nene, Yuksek, Akturkoglu; Talisca

We say: Galatasaray 1-1 Fenerbahce

Neither side enters this encounter with strong momentum, making it difficult to call based purely on recent form, especially given how evenly matched meetings at Rams Park have been.

Galatasaray are boosted by Osimhen’s return in attack, but their defensive frailties remain a concern, while Fenerbahce have likewise struggled for solidity at the back, so we are backing a score draw in what promises to be a fiercely contested affair, albeit one that may be approached with a degree of caution given what is at stake.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.