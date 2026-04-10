Preview: Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 10 Apr 2026 22:23

Galatasaray welcome Kocaelispor to RAMS Park on Sunday for a crucial Turkish Super Lig encounter with significant implications for the title race as the season enters its decisive phase.

With just a handful of matches remaining, the hosts sit firmly at the summit with 67 points from 28 games, holding a four-point advantage over their closest challengers, but they approach this fixture with a degree of caution following their defeat in the reverse meeting.

Match preview

Galatasaray re-tightened their grip on the title race with a 3-1 victory away to Goztepe, restoring a four-point cushion over both Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor with six matches left to play.

Prior to that win, Okan Buruk’s side had seen their lead trimmed to just one point after a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor, but they responded in ideal fashion by making full use of their game in hand to reassert control at the top.

With the finishing line now in sight, the focus within the Galatasaray camp will be on maintaining consistency and composure, although off-field distractions have emerged, with Buruk recently criticising a leak of team line-ups ahead of matches – the hosts will be eager to block out that noise and remain fully concentrated on their title push.

There is also added motivation stemming from recent meetings with Kocaelispor, as the visitors have won the last two encounters between the sides, including a surprise 1-0 victory earlier this season.

However, Galatasaray will draw confidence from their formidable home record, having accumulated more points on home soil than any other side in the division (36), while remaining unbeaten at RAMS Park with 11 wins and three draws.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul having experienced a mixed second half of the campaign, though they can take pride in their current position of eighth, making them the highest-ranked newly promoted team this season.

Back in the top flight for the first time in 16 years, the visitors have exceeded expectations overall, but Selcuk Inan will be keen for a strong finish after a dip in form since the turn of the year.

They head into this clash with just one win in their last six matches and no victories in their previous three, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Antalyaspor followed by a goalless draw with Istanbul Basaksehir in a low-quality attacking display.

Despite their recent struggles, Kocaelispor will take belief from their historical record in this fixture, having won two of their last four visits to RAMS Park, including their most recent success there in 2009, and they will aim to complete a rare league double over the champions.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

W

W

L

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

W

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

W

L

L

D

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Galatasaray remain without Victor Osimhen, who continues to recover from an arm injury, with the club targeting his return for a crucial upcoming clash against Fenerbahce later this month.

Metehan Baltaci is still suspended following his involvement in a betting-related issue, while Abdulkerim Bardakci returns to the squad after serving a ban for his red card against Trabzonspor.

In attack, Mauro Icardi may again start from the bench after Baris Yilmaz impressed as a central forward and found the net in the win over Goztepe.

Kocaelispor will be without long-term absentee Mateusz Wieteska, while goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Oguz, Mahamadou Susoho, Habib Keita and Muharrem Cinan will all need to pass late fitness tests ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Singo, Bardacki, Sanchez, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira; Sane, Akgun, Lang; Yilmaz

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Ninge, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Rivas; Linetty, Show, Bingol; Churlinov, Agyei, Dursun

We say: Galatasaray 2-0 Kocaelispor

With the title within reach, Galatasaray will be determined to maintain their momentum and avoid any slip-ups in the final weeks of the season.

Kocaelispor’s struggles in attack and poor form make this a difficult assignment, and while they caused an upset earlier in the campaign, the league leaders’ quality, consistency and home dominance should see them secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.