Wolves transfer news: Serie A starlet with 11 games in 2025-26 being 'tracked' by Premier League, Championship clubs

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 10:59

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Torino attacker Alieu Njie as a potential summer transfer target.

The Premier League's bottom club are currently attempting to end a dismal campaign on a high having lost their last three fixtures without scoring a goal.

Nevertheless, Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team are already working on transfer plans behind the scenes as Wolves bid to steal a march on their soon-to-be Championship rivals.

Not only are several Wolves stars naturally being linked with an exit from Molineux, they are also being credited as admirers in transfer targets.

© Imago / Sportimage

According to La Stampa, the West Midlands outfit are toying with the possibility of making an approach for Njie.

Who is Alieu Njie?

The six-cap Sweden Under-21 international has progressed through the Torino academy to become a member of the first-team squad.

Njie, who can play across the forward line, has made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions, albeit just three coming from the starting lineup.

He has two goals and one assist to his name, most notably chipping in with two of those contributions as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 3-0 win at Hellas Verona in January.

Nevertheless, despite a 36-minute substitute outing against Inter Milan last weekend, the general consensus is that offers will be considered for the 20-year-old.

Stoke City are also said to be monitoring the situation of a player who has a contract until 2029.

© Imago / Focus Images

Would Njie fit into Rob Edwards' Wolves system?

The report suggests that Njie's lack of game at Torino is down to not being suitable to feature in a 3-5-2 formation.

With Edwards using a similar tactic at Wolves, there would be obvious concern as to whether Njie would adapt to that system, as well as English football in general.

That said, Edwards tends to use a 3-4-3 formation, deploying one more attack-minded player than Roberto D'Aversa uses at Torino.

As it stands, there is no suggestion of a potential transfer fee, but Torino would stand to generate pure profit in the eyes of Serie A's financial regulations if they gave the green light to a sale.