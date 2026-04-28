Wolves transfer news: Marshall Munetsi deal 'agreed in principle' with Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 28 Apr 2026 15:47

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Marshall Munetsi.

While Wolves have already been relegated from the Premier League, Forest are currently preparing for the first leg of a Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa and attempting to remain in England's top flight.

As such, a number of scenarios could play out for the East Midlands outfit, including one which would see them play Championship football and participate in the Champions League.

Forest chiefs are realistically likely to hold fire before pressing ahead with any signings ahead of 2026-27.

Nevertheless, as per journalist Santi Aouna, Forest have expressed a desire to acquire the services of Munetsi during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Pereira keen for Munetsi reunion at Forest?

The report claims that there is an 'agreement in principle' in place for the Zimbabwe international to move to the City Ground.

Such a deal would come as no particular surprise with Forest boss Vitor Pereira having been in charge of Wolves when they signed Munetsi from Reims in February 2025.

Munetsi has since been loaned out to Paris FC, where he has contributed four goals and one assist from 13 appearances in Ligue 1.

Having helped Paris FC move clear of the relegation zone in the Ligue 1 table, both the club and player are said to be keen to continue their relationship.

However, Aouna and fellow journalist Sebastien Denis say that no discussions have been held between Wolves and Paris FC over a permanent transfer.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Munetsi development a major boost for Wolves

Earlier this month, Munetsi publicly hinted that he would be interested in remaining at Paris FC past the end of the season.

That said, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to meet Wolves' demands, which are as of yet unknown.

Wolves chiefs will be encouraged, however, by Premier League interest in Munetsi, with Forest potentially being willing and capable of paying a bigger fee for the 29-year-old.