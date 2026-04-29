Wolves transfer news: Santiago Bueno update as four Premier League clubs 'learn' asking price

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 17:51

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to learn the asking price of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno.

The Uruguay international has been one of the rare shining lights in Wolves' torrid Premier League campaign, making a total of 24 starts and one substitute outing in all competitions.

However, at a time when Wolves are already preparing for life in the Championship, Bueno's future is beginning to become clearer.

Bueno is said to hold the opinion that he wants to leave Molineux for another Premier League club during the summer transfer window.

As well as Leeds, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have all been credited as admirers of the 27-year-old.

© Imago / Focus Images

What is Santiago Bueno's asking price?

According to AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Wolves have decided on their valuation of Bueno ahead of the market reopening in June.

Wolves are allegedly prepared to demand in the region of €25m (£21.66m) for the centre-back, who has just over two years remaining on his contract.

The report adds that Girona, Bueno's former club, hold a 20% sell-on clause, which may impact on Wolves' decision.

When Wolves signed Bueno in the summer of 2023, they paid in the region of £10m for his signature.

© Imago

Can Wolves expect to generate desired Bueno fee?

Although Wolves have spent much of 2025-26 sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, there is a strong argument that Bueno has enhanced his reputation.

Nearly half of his 51 Premier League starts have come this season, with just 27 being made in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Some of the interested clubs may argue that an eight-cap international for Uruguay is not worth in excess of £20m.

They will also be aware that Wolves can ill-afford to keep players such as Bueno who will be on considerable wages, albeit not in the range of the club's biggest-earners.

Somewhere between £15m and £20m would arguably be a justified asking price, and there may be room for negotiation on that front if Wolves do not receive the proposals that they are looking for.