Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa team news: Injury updates provided by Unai Emery, Vitor Pereira

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 17:30

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has suggested that Murillo and Jair Cunha will both be sidelined for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa.

The two Midlands clubs are contesting the first all-Premier League European last-four tie since the 2008-09 Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Pereira and opposite number Unai Emery will argue that they have alternative priorities. Forest are battling to survive in England's top flight, while Villa are bidding for a top-five finish in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, this is a mammoth occasion for both clubs as they bid to move closer to a final against either Braga or Freiburg.

Speaking at their respective press conferences on Wednesday, Pereira and Emery acknowledged that they were dealing with fitness concerns.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Pereira provides Forest injury update

Pereira conceded that the game would come too soon for key centre-back Murillo, who sustained a hamstring injury against Burnley on April 19.

Meanwhile, Jair Cunha - a potential alternative - is also a major doubt due to the issue that he sustained shortly into the second half versus Sunderland last Friday.

The Portuguese said: "He's (Murillo) trying to come back as soon as possible but he's not ready now.

"I don't believe it will be long, maybe he can be back in a few days, we will see."

"The medical team are working hard on Jair Cunha, but he doesn't know if he will be fit for the semi-final."

Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and winger Dan Ndoye trained away from the main group on Wednesday and are also doubts.

© Imago

Emery provides Onana update

As for Aston Villa, Amadou Onana may miss out with the knee injury that kept him out of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Emery said: "We train this afternoon and will see how he is responding - whether he feels good enough to play tomorrow.

"He was tested yesterday, and we will assess him again today to see how he is feeling and whether we can get players carrying knocks ready to play tomorrow."

Villa will have two European feats in their sights when they take to the pitch at the City Ground.