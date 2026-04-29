Mika Godts in profile: Who is Man United transfer target? Why do the Red Devils want to sign the Ajax wonderkid?

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 17:32 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 17:37

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in signing Ajax attacker Mika Godts during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils want to bring in at least two central midfielders in the upcoming market, while a new left-back could also arrive to boost the squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

A left-sided attacker is also thought to be on the club's wishlist, and according to Football Insider, Man United are among the growing interest of teams showing an interest in Godts.

Sports Mole takes a closer look at the attacker who has been dubbed the next Eden Hazard.

? Mika Godts, expected to make his move in the summer with European top clubs on alert for Ajax gem.



Initial approaches already took place. pic.twitter.com/CO7gaA8vRT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2026

The next Hazard? Godts has starred for Ajax this season

Godts had been playing for Ksc Grimbergen in his home country, Belgium, before being noticed by Anderlecht, representing the club at youth level ahead of a switch to Genk in 2020.

The attacker represented Genk's reverse team, scoring seven times and registering one assist in 19 appearances, but he never made a first-team appearance for the Belgian club.

Instead, Ajax signed him in January 2023, with the Dutch outfit said to have paid an initial €1m (£870,000) fee, with the deal also including a sell-on clause.

In total, Godts scored nine goals and registered four assists in 25 appearances for Ajax Under-21s, and he continued to represent the club at that level despite being handed his senior debut in April 2023.

Godts actually failed to find the back of the net in his 20 first-team appearances for Ajax across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, but he became a regular in 2024-25 and started to hit the goal trail, ending that particular season with eight in all competitions.

The 2025-26 campaign has been a standout season thus far for Godts, scoring 16 goals and registering 13 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona also among 'interested clubs'

In the Eredivisie, the 20-year-old has 16 goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances, while he also featured eight times in this season's Champions League.

Godts will not turn 21 until June but he has recently passed 100 appearances for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and registering 23 assists.

Ajax have the two-time Belgium international on a contract until June 2029, but it is difficult to imagine him staying in Amsterdam beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“When there’s a talent like that, clubs are undoubtably going to be interested,” former Man United chief scount Mick Brown recently told Football Insider.

“I must admit, I don’t know much about the boy, but Man United will because they’ve had scouts and the recruitment team watching him. There are always scouts in Holland keeping an eye on the best players and young talents there.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Ex-Man United chief scout claims Red Devils will be watching Godts

“They’ve got to know the ins and outs of how good he is, where he would fit in their team, whether he’s better than other options they’re looking at.

“Does he have any major weaknesses to his game or areas he needs to improve? These are all questions Man United will be answering with the recruitment team.

“By all accounts, he’s having a very impressive season for Ajax, so that’s the first positive. When a player’s name starts to come up in different conversations, lots of clubs are made aware, and then they start having a look at him as well.

“So it’s up to Man United to decide whether he’s the player they want to come in and play that role on the left-hand side, and then they can try to get the deal done.”

Godts is primarily a left-sided attacker, and that is the area that Man United want to strengthen this summer, so it is not difficult to see why the Red Devils are keen.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be in the running, in addition to the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, so there could be a huge scramble for his services this summer.

It is likely that Man United would have to pay in excess of €50m (£43m) to sign Godts, who has the potential to become one of the standout attacking stars of the future.