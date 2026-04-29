Man United learn Luis Enrique 'decision' with Red Devils eyeing PSG boss as 'dream' appointment

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 19:02 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 19:04

Luis Enrique is reportedly not in the running to become Manchester United's new head coach, with the Spaniard on the verge of signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 55-year-old has been in charge of PSG since July 2023, boasting a win rate of over 68%, and he delivered the Champions League title to the French capital last term.

PSG are looking to make it back-to-back European Cups this season, and they lead Bayern Munich 5-4 after the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night.

Enrique has won 10 trophies during his time in France and could add another two to the club's cabinet in the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Enrique 'not in the running' for Man United managerial job

The Spaniard's current deal in Paris is due to expire in June 2027, and there have been suggestions that he is looking for a fresh challenge at this stage of his managerial career.

Senior figures at Man United are thought to view Enrique as their dream managerial target, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the PSG head coach is not a candidate for the Red Devils.

Jacobs claims that there is an agreement in place between PSG and Enrique over a contract extension, with an official announcement expected in the near future.

Enrique started his managerial career with Barcelona B back in 2008, and he was then in charge of Roma and Celta Vigo before returning to Barcelona to manage the first team in May 2014.

The Spaniard spent three years in the dug-out at Camp Nou, delivering nine trophies, including the Champions League, before managing Spain.

© Imago

Man United must move on from Enrique 'dream'

Enrique is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in world football, and it is not difficult to understand why Man United would be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

However, the 20-time English champions have seemingly been forced to switch their attention elsewhere, with Michael Carrick seen as the favourite for the job.

Carrick has been in charge of Man United since Ruben Amorim's exit in January, and the Englishman is on the verge of securing Champions League football for the club next term.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, 11 points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with only four games of the season left to play.