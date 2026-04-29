Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Aston Villa clash: Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke latest

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Apr 2026 17:52

Tottenham Hotspur's fight for Premier League survival continues on Sunday when they travel to face Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Spurs recorded their first league win of the year against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, but with West Ham United also winning against Everton, Roberto De Zerbi's side remain two points adrift from safety with four fixtures remaining.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news.

© Imago / Focus Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons was forced off with a suspected ACL injury against Wolves, and having now been confirmed as a rupture, the attacking midfielder is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is also undergoing rehabilitation after rupturing his ACL in the match against Newcastle United in February, and the winger is looking to return before the end of the year.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus had returned to training and appeared set for a return to matchday action before a setback saw the winger require further specialist surgery, meaning he has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Iconsport / BILDBYRÅN

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has been out of action since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in May 2025, and the Swedish international is fighting to return in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero was another recent injury sustained during Tottenham's relegation battle, suffering a knee injury in the defeat to Sunderland, and he has also been ruled out for the season as a result.

Ben Davies

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)

Davies has been out with an ankle injury since January, and the defender is hopeful of returning in time for the final two fixtures of the season.

© Imago / IPS

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 03 (vs. Aston Villa)

Vicario has missed Tottenham's last three matches with a groin injury, but the goalkeeper could return in time for Sunday's fixture.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Other

Possible return date: May 03 (vs. Aston Villa)

Udogie missed the win against Wolves with a muscular injury, but the defender could return for Sunday's clash with Aston Villa.

Pape Matar Sarr

© Iconsport / ActionPlus / Icon Sport

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: May 03 (vs. Aston Villa)

Sarr has been unavailable since the defeat to Sunderland in early April, and the midfielder is hoping to return for Sunday's match.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Solanke also joined the lengthy injury list during the game against Wolves, and with a reported grade two hamstring injury, the striker is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Aston Villa.