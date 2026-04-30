Preview: Nantes vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Apr 2026 00:53

Seeking to close the relegation playoff gap, Nantes return to Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, desperate for points against Marseille.

With three matches remaining, La Maison Jaune are second from bottom in the Ligue 1 table, narrowly losing 2-1 to Rennes the last time out, while Marseille sit sixth after a 1-1 draw with Nice.

Match preview

It is truly desperation time for Nantes, who are running out of opportunities to save themselves from relegation.

Vahid Halilhodzic remains without a win since taking charge of this team for a second time, as they sit five points below Auxerre in the battle for the relegation playoffs.

Another defeat this weekend would severely hamper their chances of staying up, while it would also mark the first time Halilhodzic will have suffered three straight losses since taking over.

Two of their remaining three league games take place at Stade de la Beaujoire, where this team are winless in their last three top-flight outings.

That said, their last triumph occurred on home soil, while they have conceded a goal or fewer in four of their previous five domestic affairs in Nantes.

Of their 19 defeats suffered this season, 11 have been by just a single goal, with six taking place at Stade de la Beaujoire.

© Imago / IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Inconsistency remains prominent at Marseille, who find themselves narrowly above the European places heading into this weekend.

For the moment, they are two points above Monaco, who are on the outside of Europe, while four points currently separate OM from Lyon and Lille for the Champions League positions.

Habib Beye’s men have lost their last two league games away from home, and on Saturday could suffer three straight road defeats in this competition for the first time since February to April of last year.

Four times in 2026, this team have netted the opening goal and failed to emerge victorious, dropping nine points as a result.

The third-highest scoring side in Ligue 1 heading into this matchday have scored a goal or fewer in their previous five games as the visitors in this competition.

Les Olympiens are unbeaten in their previous six visits to Stade de la Beaujoire versus Nantes, winning this exact fixture last season 2-1.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

Expect to see Kelvin Amian on the Nantes sidelines once again as he recovers from a knock, Francis Coquelin has a thigh strain, Fabien Centonze is out with a cruciate ligament injury and Tylel Tati is doubtful due to a leg issue.

Ignatius Ganago had the equaliser for Nantes at Rennes last week, only for his side to concede a winner in stoppage time.

Over at Marseille, Nayef Aguerd (groin), CJ Egan-Riley (muscle), Geoffrey Kondogbia (thigh), Amine Gouiri (hamstring), Igor Paixao (calf) and Bilal Nadir (knock) will all be questionable on Saturday with injuries.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had the lone strike for them at home to Nice, the third of the Ligue 1 campaign for the club captain.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Guilbert, Yousif, Cozza, Machado; Tabibou, Lepenant, Sissoko, Leroux; Abline, Ganago

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Balerdi, Medina; Weah, Hojbjerg, Timber, Palmieri; Greenwood, Traore; Aubameyang

We say: Nantes 1-1 Marseille

Nantes cannot seem to see off a match despite some strong starts, while Marseille are in a slump and indecisive away from home, and when you put it all together, that seems to equal a single point for each.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.