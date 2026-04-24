Preview: Rennes vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 24 Apr 2026 03:16

The push for a Champions League berth continues for Rennes, who welcome Nantes to Roazhon Park in Brittany on Sunday.

After 30 matches, Les Rennais are fifth in the Ligue 1 table, blanking Strasbourg 3-0 last week, while Nantes remain in the relegation zone after losing by that same margin versus Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Match preview

It felt like it was brewing for a while, and right now, the Rennes management team are feeling pretty good about the coaching change they’ve made.

Since the appointment of Franck Haise, this side have only dropped points in two league fixtures, with their only defeat under the ex-Nice boss coming at home to Lille in mid-March (2-1).

This weekend, they have a chance to equal their longest winning run of the current domestic campaign, claiming four straight victories on two prior occasions.

With four matches remaining, they are just a single point below Lyon for a place in next season's Champions League phase and a point behind Lille for a spot in the qualifying portion of that tournament.

If there has been a flaw in their game lately, it may be at home, where they have dropped points in two of their previous three domestic affairs.

Les Rouge et Noirs have won their last seven meetings with Nantes across all competitions, while going unbeaten in those previous 12 games against them.

© Imago / PsnewZ

They are putting up a good fight, but their efforts have rarely been rewarded, as Nantes find themselves in real danger of dropping into Ligue 2.

Under veteran manager Vahid Halilhodzic, this team have points in three of their previous four league contests but are winless in those last seven outings.

Making it to the playoffs will be a challenge for them as they trail Auxerre by five points with four matches still to play.

In their last four top-flight affairs, this side have found the back of the net just once, while they have been shut out in four consecutive Ligue 1 matches away from home.

Nantes might have to win each of their remaining league fixture to survive relegation, and that is the only way they can equal their points total from a season ago (36).

Les Canaris have yet to beat a Ligue 1 side currently in the top five, with their only point against those teams coming at home to Rennes last September (2-2).

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Due to a shoulder injury, the soon-to-depart Jeremy Jacquet may miss this match for Rennes, Przemyslaw Frankowski is questionable because of a muscle strain, while Valentin Rongier is eligible to return from his suspension.

Esteban Lepaul moved into the Ligue 1 lead for goals after matchday 30 with his 17th of the campaign, while Breel Embolo and Musa Al-Taamari also netted in Alsace.

Over at Nantes, Fabien Centonze is out with a cruciate ligament tear, and Remy Cabella will be doubtful with a leg injury.

Kelvin Almian might also be a question mark with the defender struggling to recover from a groin strain sustained earlier in the season.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Boudlal, Brassier, Merlin; Blas, Rongier, Camara, Al-Taamari; Embolo, Lepaul

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Guilbert, Awaziem, Cozza, Machado; Leroux; Tabibou, Sissoko, Lepenant, Abline; Mohamed

We say: Rennes 2-0 Nantes

Nantes have not played as poorly as their recent form suggests, but they must be feeling deflated that they have little to show for it.

Rennes, on the other hand, are thriving and have found the consistency they struggled to acquire in the early portion of the campaign and we trust they will maintain that on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.