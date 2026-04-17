Preview: Strasbourg vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 17 Apr 2026 22:14 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 22:24

Strasbourg Alsace will welcome Stade Rennais to the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for an important Ligue 1 fixture that could shape how the hosts' league season pans out.

With both teams pushing for European qualification and seven points separating them, this clash could be one of the most exciting fixtures in the French top flight this weekend.

Match preview

On the back of a commanding 4-0 victory over Mainz 05 in the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday, which secured their place in the semi-finals for the first time in their history, Strasbourg are enjoying an impressive end to the season.

That result also saw Strasbourg become the 13th French club to reach the semi-finals of a European competition, marking the first time a new French side has achieved the feat since RC Lens in 2000.

Gary O'Neil has made the Alsace side difficult to beat since taking over from Liam Rosenior in January, but he will now look to turn their growing resilience into another victory against Rennes on Sunday.

Le Racing have not tasted defeat in Ligue 1 since suffering back-to-back losses to leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Le Havre at the start of February.

Since then, they have put together a seven-match unbeaten run in the league, recording three wins and four draws, while also winning their last two matches, including a 3-1 victory over OGC Nice two weeks ago.

Across all competitions, Strasbourg have lost just once in their last 12 matches, while also progressing to the Coupe de France semi-finals and continuing their push for European qualification through the league table.

With a game in hand on their rivals, a victory over Rennes would see O’Neil’s side cut the gap to four points, as they also look to respond to successive defeats against the Red and Blacks.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Rennes climbed back into the European places with back-to-back victories over Stade Brestois and Angers in the past two weeks, boosting their hopes of returning to continental football after finishing 12th last season, their lowest position since 2014.

Les Rouge et Noir have now lost just one of their last eight Ligue 1 matches following their 2-1 win over Angers last weekend, where first-half goals from Marius Louer and Mousa Tamari secured victory before Prosper Peter pulled one back for the visitors.

Franck Haise’s side are among the most in-form teams in the division and currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, just three points behind third-placed Lille, keeping them firmly in the conversation for Champions League qualification next season.

Having won each of their last three away matches, Rennes also boast the fourth-best away record in Ligue 1 behind PSG, Lille and Lens, collecting six wins, four draws and four defeats from 14 games.

Haise, who became the first manager to win his opening three top-flight away games since taking charge on February 18, will also be aware that Rennes have failed to win in their last two league visits to Strasbourg.

Rennes will additionally aim to complete their first league double over Strasbourg since the 2005-06 season, having secured a convincing 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture back in November.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

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Strasbourg form (all competitions):

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Rennes Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago

Strasbourg will be without loanee centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while midfielder Junior Mwanga is also sidelined with a shoulder problem.

Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, ruling him out until some point during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Guela Doue is expected to recover from illness in time to return to the squad this weekend.

Rennes, meanwhile, have an almost clean bill of health, with Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet the only confirmed absentee after undergoing surgery earlier this year, while Arnaud Nordin remains a doubt.

The only other player unavailable for Haise is French midfielder Valentin Rongier, who will miss the trip to Alsace due to suspension.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Doukoure, Omobamidele, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco, Nanasi; Yassine, Enciso, Godo

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Sideu, Boudial, Brassier, Merlin; Blas, Szymanski, Camara, Tamari; Embolo, Lepaul

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes

Following their demanding European triumph, Strasbourg should carry strong momentum into this fixture, which has often favoured the home side in recent seasons, giving them an added boost in their push for victory.

However, with Rennes arriving on the back of three consecutive away wins and chasing a potential Champions League place, the visitors will be highly motivated, although we expect Strasbourg to edge the contest and maintain their impressive run on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.