Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Marseille vs. Nice

By Matt Law | 26 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille's home clash with Nice, and Lille's trip to Paris FC.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Separated by one place in the Ligue 1 table, Lorient welcome Strasbourg to Stade du Moustoir for Sunday’s gameweek 31 action.

Looking to leapfrog the visitors by securing maximum points, the hosts must claim back-to-back wins in Brittany for the first time since January-February to rise to eighth.

We say: Lorient 2-0 Strasbourg

The hosts have remained unbeaten in Brittany since August and expect to continue their extended run.

With one eye on their Conference League semi-final, Strasbourg’s European distraction may open the door for Lorient to end their long wait for consecutive home wins.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

Anything other than victory this weekend could confirm Metz’s relegation as they travel north-west to face a Le Havre side looking to create further breathing space from the drop.

With four games left to play, the Lorraine visitors sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table, 10 points adrift of the playoff spot — their highest possible finish — while the Normandy hosts are 14th and five points clear of 16th.

We say: Le Havre 2-1 Metz

The result between Lyon and Angers a day earlier could have some bearing on this encounter, potentially confirming Metz’s relegation or handing them renewed hope in their survival bid.

However, irrespective of that outcome, this fixture in isolation still leans in favour of Le Havre, whose solid home form and return to familiar surroundings should provide enough of an edge.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Metz, including team news and predicted lineups

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For the first time in over 40 years, Lille will battle Paris FC in a Ligue 1 away fixture, which takes place on Sunday at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital.

Paris are 10th in the table, defeating Metz 3-1 last weekend, while Lille dropped to fourth after a 0-0 draw at home versus Nice.

We say: Paris FC 2-2 Lille

Both teams boast their share of potent, creative attacking players, with each in solid form, and we expect a spirited affair without a decisive breakthrough for either.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris FC vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

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The push for a Champions League berth continues for Rennes, who welcome Nantes to Roazhon Park in Brittany on Sunday.

After 30 matches, Les Rennais are fifth in the Ligue 1 table, blanking Strasbourg 3-0 last week, while Nantes remain in the relegation zone after losing by that same margin versus Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

We say: Rennes 2-0 Nantes

Nantes have not played as poorly as their recent form suggests, but they must be feeling deflated that they have little to show for it.

Rennes, on the other hand, are thriving and have found the consistency they struggled to acquire in the early portion of the campaign and we trust they will maintain that on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Nantes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Marseille can assure they remain in a European position with a victory over Nice on Sunday at Stade Velodrome.

Heading into matchday 31, OM sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table following a 2-0 defeat at Lorient, while Nice drew 0-0 with Lille are currently sitting in 15th place.

We say: Marseille 2-0 Nice

Marseille always seem to be at their best on home soil, and we expect to see a strong reaction from them as has often been the case following a defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Marseille vs. Nice, including team news and predicted lineups