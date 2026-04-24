Preview: Lorient vs. Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Apr 2026 14:34

Separated by one place in the Ligue 1 table, Lorient welcome Strasbourg to Stade du Moustoir for Sunday’s gameweek 31 action.

Looking to leapfrog the visitors by securing maximum points, the hosts must claim back-to-back wins in Brittany for the first time since January-February to rise to eighth.

Match preview

Having all but run out of games to finish in the coveted top-six positions in Ligue 1 and earn a playoff place in the Conference League, Lorient enter their final four matches aiming to end as high as possible in the competition.

Even that ambition has its limits, with seventh-placed Monaco nine points clear of Olivier Pantaloni’s team after 30 games played, leaving them effectively chasing only Strasbourg in the final weeks of the 2025-26 season.

Even though this weekend’s hosts have played one game more than their Alsace-based visitors, whose outstanding fixture is against Brest, success for Les Merlus puts them in a promising position heading into their final three matches.

Anyone of a Lorient persuasion has reason to be optimistic ahead of Sunday, given Le FCL’s ongoing run of positive results in Brittany, where they have earned seven points from their last three matches at Stade du Moustoir.

While they have not claimed consecutive home wins since January-February’s victories over Nantes and Angers, losing just one match in front of their fans all season — a 7-1 annihilation at the hands of Lille — extending their eight-month unbeaten run on home soil ought either to see them overtake this weekend’s visitors or keep them close enough to fight another day.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Gary O’Neil’s men head to Lorient on Sunday aware of the home side’s ambition; however, it remains to be seen if the Alsace-based side are motivated for league action in the final weeks of this term.

While Le Racing suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat in seven last time out, falling 3-0 to Rennes, that loss was followed by a Coupe de France semi-final exit to Nice.

Both setbacks have come after O’Neil’s men roared back from 2-0 down to beat Mainz in the Conference League quarter-final second leg, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate, leaving many to wonder whether their European ambition could take precedence over league form.

Such suggestions remain up in the air, however, as Le RCS travel to Brittany looking to continue their three-match unbeaten run away from home, having earned five points from this ongoing spell without defeat on the road, winning 3-2 at Nantes in their most recent such fixture.

Notably, though, Strasbourg have not claimed consecutive victories on their travels all season, leaving the Alsace-based outfit with much to do on Sunday’s trip to Brittany.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

D

D

D

W

W

L

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Lorient are battling a few injuries in their squad, with long-term absentee Isaak Toure (knee), Montassar Talbi (calf) and Theo Le Bris (knee) all sidelined, while Mohamed Bamba could miss out through illness.

Bamba Dieng and Pablo Pagis have shared the attacking burden for the hosts, scoring nine and eight goals respectively, with Pagis also contributing three assists.

Having rotated heavily for last weekend’s Rennes defeat, it will be interesting to see if O’Neil takes a similar approach just days before Strasbourg travel to Rayo Vallecano for their Conference League semi-final first leg.

Aaron Anselmino (hamstring) and Joaquin Panichelli (knee) are definite absentees, while Guela Doue (illness) and Valentin Barco (leg) are touch-and-go for Sunday’s match.

Without 16-goal Panichelli, the away side will rely on Martial Godo to add to his eight Ligue 1 goals if they are to have any chance of avoiding three defeats in a row across all competitions.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Faye, Yongwa; Katseris, Ebong, Cadiou, Kouassi; Makengo, Dieng, Pagis

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Ouatarra, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; Mourabet, Oyedele; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Emegha

We say: Lorient 2-0 Strasbourg

The hosts have remained unbeaten in Brittany since August and expect to continue their extended run.

With one eye on their Conference League semi-final, Strasbourg’s European distraction may open the door for Lorient to end their long wait for consecutive home wins.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.