Preview: Chelsea vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 14:30

As the BlueCo project continues to crumble, Chelsea commence the post-Liam Rosenior era under the Wembley Stadium arch this Sunday, when Leeds United await in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blues and Whites are vying for a shot at glory against either Manchester City or Southampton, but the former also have an urgent need to restore a sense of stability.

Match preview

Neither experienced coaches nor managerial novices have been able to crack the BlueCo code at Stamford Bridge, where the Chelsea hierarchy opted to replace the outspoken Enzo Maresca with a seemingly more malleable boss in Rosenior, already familiar with the way in which the owners operate from his time at Strasbourg.

However, after overseeing a catastrophic run of seven defeats from eight games in all competitions - with the most recent six of those losses seeing Chelsea fail to find the back of the net - Rosenior was comically given the boot just three months into a six-year contract, resulting in another mammoth payout from the lambasted powers-that-be.

Chelsea's official Rosenior statement stood out for a different reason, though, as the club announced that they would enter a period of 'self-reflection' before appointing a new long-term head coach; Andoni Iraola and former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas are believed to be among the frontrunners.

For the time being, Calum McFarlane will once again step up to the role of interim head coach - as he did for two games after Maresca's exit - as he bids to lead Chelsea to a 17th FA Cup final, and their first since 2022.

The Blues could hardly have been handed a kinder run to Wembley, though, taking down four lower-tier teams in Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Wrexham and Port Vale, scoring at least four goals in every game; no team has ever netted 4+ times in five straight FA Cup games.

The attacking form book suggests Leeds need not worry about Chelsea making FA Cup history this weekend, as the Blues have failed to score in each of their last six matches when facing top-flight opposition - either from England or elsewhere.

While Chelsea are in freefall, Leeds have found the equilibrium that their opponents lack, stringing together a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and dragging themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone in the process.

Daniel Farke's side have not quite secured their top-flight status for next term just yet, but thanks to their nine-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur and seven-point advantage over West Ham United, the in-form Whites are almost home and hosed.

Leeds can therefore arrive at Wembley with a swagger about them as they aim to end a 53-year exile from the FA Cup final, having not reached the showpiece event since the 1972-73 season, when they finished as runners-up to Sunderland.

Derby County, Birmingham City, Norwich City and most recently West Ham United have fallen to the Whites' superiority in the 2025-26 tournament, but amid Chelsea's current attacking woes, Leeds have failed to score in their last three visits to Wembley, stretching back to 1996.

Eric Cantona was the last man to net for the Whites at the venue back in the 1992 Charity Shield, but Leeds avoided defeat in both of their Premier League meetings with Chelsea earlier this season, and it is not outlandish to suggest that Farke's men could even be the favourites for this must-see semi-final.

Chelsea FA Cup form:

W

W

W

W

Chelsea form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

L

Leeds United FA Cup form:

W

W

W

W

Leeds United form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Amid all the chaos in West London, McFarlane was able to deliver two pieces of good news in his pre-game press conference, confirming that Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer had both trained and could be options for the semi-final.

However, Estevao Willian is unlikely to play again this season due to a hamstring injury, joining Reece James (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (knee/fitness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) on the sidelines.

In spite of the manner of their atrocious Brighton & Hove Albion display, McFarlane should select a similar XI to Rosenior's final act, albeit with Pedro and Palmer replacing Romeo Lavia and the out-of-sorts Wesley Fofana.

On Leeds' end, Farke has confirmed the unfortunate news that Ilia Gruev will be out for the remainder of the season with his knee problem, but he could still receive three fitness boosts for the semi-final.

The Whites boss is hopeful that Jayden Bogle will recover from the whack to the foot he sustained against Bournemouth in midweek, while neither Sebastiaan Bornauw nor Anton Stach (both ankle) have been ruled out either.

Farke has placed his faith in Karl Darlow to good effect in the Premier League, but the 49-year-old hinted in his pre-game press conference that cup 'keeper Lucas Perri would guard the posts at Wembley.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

We say: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

With Man City being Man City and Southampton on an astonishing run of form, a clash with Chelsea is the second-kindest FA Cup semi-final Leeds could have wished for - the first being Rosenior's Chelsea.

Accused of lacking respect for their former manager, the Blues should cut re-energised figures under McFarlane, and the potential returns of Pedro and Palmer could help fire Chelsea into the final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.