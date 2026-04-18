Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lorient vs. Marseille

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille's trip to Lorient, and Lille's home clash with Nice.

© Imago

For the first time since 2023, Marseille will visit Stade du Moustoir in Brittany to face Lorient in Ligue 1 action on Saturday evening.

A 2-0 defeat at Lyon dropped Lorient down to ninth, while OM are fourth despite a 3-1 win at home versus Metz the last time out.

We say: Lorient 1-3 Marseille

Lately, Lorient have been playing like a team in a comfortable position, with nothing to lose or gain, which, at this stage, is relatively accurate.

That said, Marseille are still in the hunt for a Champions League berth, and we expect that desperation, combined with their firepower, will propel them to another big triumph.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups

Separated by one spot around the lower echelons of the Ligue 1 table, Angers and Le Havre will go head to head this weekend at Stade Raymond Kopa.

The 13th-placed hosts are nine points above the playoff spot and four clear of the Normandy visitors, who will be eager to put more breathing room between themselves and the drop.

We say: Angers 0-0 Le Havre

This encounter has all the makings of a low-scoring affair between two sides struggling in the final third, with a lack of momentum for both teams leaving little to separate them.

A draw would do little harm to Angers’ survival push, and such an outcome may also suit Le Havre given their poor away record, so a share of the spoils looks the most likely result here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Lille can maintain their third-place standing in Ligue 1 with a victory on Saturday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy against relegation-threatened Nice.

A 4-0 hammering at Toulouse vaulted Les Dogues above Marseille in the table, while Nice are 15th following a 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.

We say: Lille 2-0 Nice

Lille have been a streaky team in the goalscoring department, but at the moment they are finding depth and consistency in that area, and we believe they will keep that going against a defensively unstable side like Nice.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Nice, including team news and predicted lineups