Preview: Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Apr 2026 15:31 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 15:35

Bayern Munich Women will welcome Barcelona Women to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final tie.

The German giants saw off Manchester United in the quarter-finals, while the Blaugrana comfortably dispatched Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Match preview

Bayern Munich are dreaming of lifting their first-ever Women's Champions League trophy after successfully navigating their way to the semi-finals for the first time since 2020-21.

The Bavarians collected 13 points from six matches to secure a top-four spot in the league phase, before they claimed a 5-3 aggregate win over Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

After winning 3-2 at Old Trafford, Bayern went on to record a 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena to reach the UWCL semi-finals for the third time in their history.

The Bavarians will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their previous semi-final appearances after losing 2-0 over two legs to Barcelona in 2018-19 and 5-3 on aggregate to Chelsea in 2020-21.

Jose Barcala's side are in the hunt for a quadruple after they sealed the Frauen-Bundesliga title with a 3-2 away win over Union Berlin on Wednesday, adding to the German Super Cup they won back in August.

Barcelona represent a significant obstacle to their quadruple aspirations, although they should believe they can make Saturday's first leg a difficult outing for the three-time European champions, considering they have won all four of their European home games this season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona are set to appear in a record eighth consecutive UWCL semi-final after negotiating the league phase and the last eight with minimum fuss.

Pere Romeu’s side clinched top spot in the league phase with 16 points from six matches, before they cruised past Real Madrid in the first UWCL meeting between the two sides since the 2021-22 campaign.

After running out 6-2 winners at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, the Blaugrana hit six without reply at the Camp Nou to seal a mammoth 12-2 aggregate victory.

Like their hosts, Barcelona will head into Saturday's first leg in a celebratory mood after sealing their seventh consecutive Liga F title in Wednesday's 4-1 derby win over local rivals Espanyol.

Having now claimed the Spanish Super Cup and the Liga F title, Barcelona's next chance to claim silverware will come in the Copa de la Reina final against Atletico Madrid on May 16.

They will fancy their chances of being in Oslo for the UWCL final seven days later, given the fact they have progressed from each of their 19 two-legged ties in the competition and thrashed Bayern 7-1 at home in October's league phase meeting.

Bayern Munich Women Women's Champions League form:

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Bayern Munich Women form (all competitions):

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Barcelona Women Women's Champions League form:

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Barcelona Women form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich are unable to call upon the midfield duo of Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil due to long-term knee injuries.

Jovana Damnjanovic and Alara remain unavailable for selection, although the latter has recently returned to team training.

In positive news, Klara Buhl is available for selection after returning from injury as a substitute in Wednesday's win over Union.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain the services of Laia Aleixandri, who will be out for a significant period after sustaining a serious knee injury in February.

Aitana Bonmati, who has been sidelined since November, is closing in on a return to competitive action, although the first leg may come too soon for the three-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Midfielder Patri Guijarro should feature in the starting lineup, having recovered from the minor ankle issue she picked up in Spain’s defeat to England earlier this month.

Bayern Munich Women possible starting lineup:

Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Gilles, Simon; Stanway, Amani; Dallmann, Tanikawa, Kett; Harder

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham, Pina, Pajor

We say: Bayern Munich Women 2-2 Barcelona Women

Bayern were heavily beaten when they faced Barcelona at Estadi Johan Cruyff in October, but they have home advantage in their favour this time around, and we think they will do enough to avoid defeat, although a first-leg victory may be a step too far for the German giants.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.