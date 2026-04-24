Preview: Paris FC vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 24 Apr 2026 03:39

For the first time in over 40 years, Lille will battle Paris FC in a Ligue 1 away fixture, which takes place on Sunday at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital.

Paris are 10th in the table, defeating Metz 3-1 last weekend, while Lille dropped to fourth after a 0-0 draw at home versus Nice.

Match preview

A side in relegation danger back in February are now assured of a spot in the top-flight next season, thanks to an impressive string of results.

Antoine Kombouare has yet to lose since taking charge, with his team dropping just one Ligue 1 point so far this month (1-1 draw at Lorient).

Another triumph on Sunday would give them three straight in the competition, signalling their longest winning run of the campaign.

By winning each of their remaining four fixture they will reach the 50-point plateau, a tremendous achievement for a club playing in their first top-flight campaign in 46 years.

Under Kombouare, this side have rediscovered their scoring touch, netting three or more goals in three of their previous four domestic affairs.

They have won their last three home contests in this competition, while going pointless in only one of those previous six matches played at Stade Jean-Bouin.

© Imago / PsnewZ

As we reach the final stretch of the campaign, Lille find themselves in a dogfight for a spot in Europe next season.

With four matches still to play, they are only below Lyon for an automatic berth in the Champions League Phase on goal difference, while four points currently separate them from Monaco, who are on the outside of the European places after 30 matchdays.

Bruno Genesio’s men have won their last four league games away from home, and on Sunday, they could claim five consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs as the visitors for the first time since April to May 2021.

If they can earn at least seven points from their final four top-flight affairs, the northern French side will surpass their points total from 2024-25 (60).

Lille have tightened up defensively in recent outings, conceding no goals in their previous three matches in this competition and allowing a goal or fewer in 10 successive domestic games.

Les Dogues have never lost a competitive game to Paris FC but have only beaten them once in the French capital, way back in the 1975 Coupe de France (1-0).

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

At Paris FC, there are a slew of injury concerns with Pierre-Yves Hamel (calf), Tuomas Ollila (calf), Sofiane Alakouch (knee), Jean-Philippe Krasso (knee), Remy Riou (knock) and Lamine Gueye all questionable this weekend.

Also doubtful will be Moses Simon (hamstring) and Julien Lopez (back), while Pierre Lees-Melou is eligible to return from his suspension.

Alimami Gory, Otavio and Ilan Kebbal all found the back of the net for them at Metz last week to earn this team a third successive triumph.

On the opposite side, Nabil Bentaleb could be a game-time decision for Lille due to an infection, while Hamza Igamane and Ousmane Toure are out because of cruciate ligament injuries.

An elbow issue is expected to keep Marc-Aurele Caillard on the sidelines, and Nathan Ngoy is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension.

Berke Ozer only had to make one stop in their goalless draw with Nice, putting him in a tie with Lyon’s Dominik Greif for the most clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season (11).

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Nkambadio; Traore, Coppola, Otavio, De Smet; Munetsi, Chergui; Lees-Melou, Kebbal, Gory; Immobile

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bouaddi, Andre; Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia; Fernandez-Pardo

We say: Paris FC 2-2 Lille

Both teams boast their share of potent, creative attacking players, with each in solid form, and we expect a spirited affair without a decisive breakthrough for either.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.