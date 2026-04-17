Preview: Metz vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Apr 2026 23:40

An immediate return to the second tier appears almost inevitable for Metz, who will at least aim to keep their survival hopes flickering with victory over Paris FC when both sides meet at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday.

With five games left to play, the Maroons prop up the Ligue 1 table, sitting 13 points adrift of safety and nine shy of the playoff spot, while the 12th-placed Les Parisiens are 11 clear of danger.

Match preview

It has been a cycle of one year in the top flight followed by another in the second tier across the last five seasons for Metz, and they now look set to continue that pattern after a turbulent 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign.

There has been little to cheer this term, with the Maroons registering just three wins from 29 outings – the fewest in the division – while also suffering 20 defeats in that run, the most in the league campaign.

Possessing the weakest backline in the competition, Metz have shipped a league-high 63 goals, and their return of 26 at the other end has offered minimal relief, standing as the fifth-fewest tally in the top flight.

That imbalance at both ends again proved costly for Benoit Tavenot's side at Stade Velodrome last weekend, when Georgiy Tsitaishvili briefly halved a two-goal deficit before Hamed Traore's stoppage-time strike ended any hopes of a late comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Marseille.

Metz have now gone 17 league matches (D4, L13) without victory – the longest ongoing run of its kind in the division – and another setback could all but seal their fate if Auxerre secure a win earlier in the day.

Defeats in six of their last eight league outings (D2) at Saint-Symphorien point to another difficult outing for the Maroons, though a strong record of six wins in their last seven home meetings (D1) with Paris offers a glimmer of hope.

© Imago

Meanwhile, a 3-2 success in the reverse fixture leaves Paris on course for their first double over Metz, and Les Parisiens will fancy their chances of achieving that feat, buoyed by a seven-game unbeaten sequence (W3, D4).

Antoine Kombouare’s men arrive on the back of a commanding 4-1 victory over Monaco at Stade Jean-Bouin last weekend, sparked by a blistering start that saw them race into a three-goal lead inside 21 minutes through a Jonathan Ikone brace and Ciro Immobile’s effort.

Folarin Balogun pulled one back for the Principality club before Luca Koleosho's strike after the break wrapped up the points for the capital side, ensuring Kombouare remains unbeaten in six matches since taking charge on February 22.

Sitting comfortably clear of trouble, another positive result on Sunday could effectively secure Paris’ top-flight status for a second successive season, and they can draw further confidence from a six-game unbeaten run on their travels, even if each of the last five has ended level.



Metz Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

D

D

L

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

W

D

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Metz are still without midfielder Boubacar Traore, who has missed the last four matches with a calf issue, while Joseph Mangondo remains sidelined through a knee problem and Believe Munongo is a major doubt after his absence last time out.

Benjamin Stambouli was an unused substitute in the previous outing, suggesting the midfielder has recovered from a rib concern that had kept him out in recent weeks, and he could feature here.

Meanwhile, Paris are monitoring the fitness of two-goal hero Ikone, who was forced off against Monaco and will require a late test ahead of Sunday's clash.

Jean-Philippe Krasso (knee), Pierre-Yves Hamel (calf), Julien Lopez (back) and Vincent Marchetti (back) are not expected to return until later this month, further reducing the visitors’ options.

Paris will also have to cope without the services of experienced midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, who is suspended due to accumulation of bookings.

That said, Immobile has scored in consecutive appearances, with his latest effort accompanied by an assist, and the veteran forward will aim to carry that form into this encounter as he leads the attack.



Metz possible starting lineup:

Sy; Kouao, Sane, Gbamin, Colin; A Toure, Hein, Deminguet; B Sarr, Diallo, Tsitaishvili

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Coppola, Mbow, Sangui; M Lopez, Munetsi; Matondo, Ikone, Simon; Immobile

We say: Metz 1-1 Paris FC

Prior to their defeat away to a Marseille side pushing for Europe, Metz had recorded back-to-back draws, suggesting a degree of resilience despite their struggles.

With most of Paris’ recent away fixtures ending level, a similar outcome looks likely here, as the hosts may again find it difficult to snap their prolonged winless streak.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.