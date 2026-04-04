Preview: Metz vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Apr 2026 00:04 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 00:10

The bottom two will lock horns when Metz welcome Nantes to Stade Saint-Symphorien for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts are propping up the Ligue 1 standings with 14 points to their name, while the visitors are just three points better off in 17th place.

Match preview

Metz appear to be heading for an immediate return to the second tier after mustering just 14 points from 27 matches.

In fact, Ligue 1's basement side have gone 15 league games without a win since beating Nice 2-1 at home in November.

They at least managed to end their five-game losing run with a goalless draw against Rennes before the international break, representing their first away clean sheet since beating Nantes 2-0 in November's reverse fixture.

Unfortunately for Benoit Tavenot's charges, draws will not prolong their stay in the top flight, given the fact that they are eight points adrift of the relegation playoff spot and 13 points away from safety altogether.

With that said, the shutout against Rennes would have come as a much-needed confidence boost for a team that have conceded 60 goals in the top flight this season, leaving them with the worst defensive record in Ligue 1.

The hosts should fancy their chances of taking something from Sunday's crucial fixture, having avoided defeat in each of their previous seven home games against Nantes (W3, D4).

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard

Nantes, meanwhile, have a real battle on their hands to extend their 13-year stay in the top flight after losing 17 of their 26 league games this term (W4, D5).

La Maison Jaune are sitting five points adrift of Auxerre in the relegation playoff position, while they start the weekend with a 10 point gap to Nice and Le Havre in 15th and 14th place respectively.

The club's hierarchy turned to Vahid Halilhodzic before the international break, appointing the 73-year-old for his second spell in the Nantes dugout after deciding to part ways with Ahmed Kantari.

Halilihodzic, he started his second stint in charge with a 3-2 defeat to Strasbourg despite seeing his side take the lead on two ocassions in the home contest.

Having lost eight of their last nine Ligue 1 encounters, La Maison Jaune need a signicant improvement in their final eight games if they are to avoid their first relegation since finishing in 19th spot in a 20-team league in 2008-09.

Nantes know that a meeting with the league's basement side represents a great opportunity to claim their third away win of the Ligue 1 season, but claiming all three points will be easier said than done for a team that have not won away to Metz since September 2011.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

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Nantes Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Metz remain without the services of Ismael Guerti and Benjamin Stambouli due to injury, while Alpha Toure are set to serve a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Midfielder Boubacar Toure is regarded as a doubt after missing the last two matches through injury.

The hosts are also hoping Gauthier Hein will be able to prove his fitness after sitting out the draw with Rennes before the international break.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Dehmaine Tabibou, who sustained a calf problem while on international duty with France Under-21s.

Defender Fabien Centonze is likely to feature at right wing-back after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the defeat to Strasbourg.

Francis Coquelin is also set to return from injury, although the midfielder may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Sy; Kouao, Sane, Yegbe, Colin; Gbamin, Deminguet; Sarr, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Mbala

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Centonze, Awaziem, Tati, Cozza; Tabibou, Kaba, Sissoko, Lepenant, Abline; Ganago

We say: Metz 2-1 Nantes

Both teams will view Sunday's game as a massive opportunity to pick up three points in their respective survival bids.

Small margins could be the difference in a tight contest, and we think the hosts could use the power of home advantage to pull off their fourth league win of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.