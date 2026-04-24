Jadon Sancho transfer news: Winger gives 'approval in principle' for summer switch

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Apr 2026 02:46

Jadon Sancho is reportedly keen to return to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2026.

The England international is currently on loan at Aston Villa after also spending last season away from Manchester United, where he endured a tough spell after a big-money move from the Bundesliga.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality on loan at Chelsea in 2024-25, the West London club were reluctant to make his move from Old Trafford permanent, leading to his current period at Villa Park.

Sancho, 26, is now reportedly exploring a permanent exit as he looks to reignite a career that once saw him regarded as one of Europe's finest talents.

Sancho 'gives green light' for Borussia Dortmund homecoming

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

According to Florian Plettenberg, Sancho has given his approval in principle for a sensational return to Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants have held several concrete discussions with the winger's representatives and now have all the necessary financial information to proceed with a formal bid.

While the former Manchester City academy product is open to a return to Signal Iduna Park, he is also said to be considering numerous other offers from across the continent.

Dortmund's head coach Niko Kovac has reportedly approved the transfer internally, with the final decision remaining with the club's leadership.

?? EXCL | Jadon #Sancho has given his approval in principle for a return to Borussia Dortmund.



There have been several concrete talks, and #BVB have all the figures and information on the table.



Sancho is open, but also has many other offers. It is now up to Borussia Dortmund… pic.twitter.com/3ew5E5pzd3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2026

Indeed, is now up to the German outfit to determine whether they are prepared to take the next step and meet the valuation required to secure the attacker.

How could Sanho fit in at BVB?

© Imago

Sancho's potential would provide Kovac with an additional creative outlet as they look to supplant Bayern Munich next season.

During his previous stint in Westphalia, the winger established himself as a prolific provider, ranking among the most effective playmakers in the major European leagues.

The Englishman's familiarity with the surroundings at Dortmund would likely ensure a smoother transition than his difficult period in the Premier League.

Furthermore, his ability to operate on either flank would offer the tactical flexibility needed for the Black and Yellows to challenge for domestic honours once again.