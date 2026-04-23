Michael Carrick delivers update on Man United future with Red Devils on brink of Champions League qualification

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 18:13 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:15

Michael Carrick reiterated his happiness at Manchester United when questioned on his future beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

A decision on whether Carrick will be handed the managerial job on a long-term basis is yet to be made, but the 44-year-old's work at the helm has made him the favourite to secure the position moving forward.

Carrick has guided Man United into third spot in the Premier League table and put the team on the brink of securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Ahead of Monday's Premier League contest with Brentford, the Englishman was again quizzed on his position with the Red Devils moving forward

"I've said it many times, I enjoy being here, you know, I enjoy the role I'm in. We've had some good results and we're in decent shape, there's a lot to go, we still want to keep improving, there are layers that we want to get to really," Carrick told reporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Carrick is the favourite to be appointed Man United's next permanent head coach

"I'll see, I'll keep saying the same things in front of you every week, there is only so much I can say in terms of that, but I've said it many times again, I enjoy being here, I love being here it's a real privilege to be in the position I am. Thriving with the responsibility we have got.

"I'm not sure, to be honest, and it's not, genuinely, it's not something in terms of deadlines that I'm really chasing. I think it'll become clear when it's going to become clear, and I'm here at the moment to help the team and help the club get results.

"At the moment we're doing alright, we can keep pushing and getting better, so really that's genuinely all I'm focused on right now.

"I've kind of been here for quite some time and seen quite a lot, some ups and some downs, so your kind of experience helps you a lot in situations. So I wouldn't say being surprised by it.

"Working with the players is what I enjoy, that's kind of passion of helping them develop and ultimately getting results and sharing with the supporters.

"When you get important wins and big wins and you have moments to enjoy their moments, that's what we're all here for in the end, so we've got to make the most of them as well."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United head coach Carrick responds to Solskjaer comparisons

When asked about the comparisons with ex-Man United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick said: "I don't think it's disrespectful, I think I've got the utmost respect for him.

"He's a close friend of mine so I worked closely with him when he was here so I was quite attached to that and I thought we did a lot of good things really and we became close and in the end obviously it changed and it went a different direction, that's football.

"I think comparisons, you could compare to all sorts of different situations and managers and coaches and teams over the years, it just depends on what you want to choose to compare.

"It's irrelevant really, it really is, and that's not a negative or a positive, it doesn't really have any link at all I think, we're a different team now, irrespective of me, who's in charge, it's a different time, so I don't really think comparisons literally make any difference at all."

Solskjaer was handed the Man United job on a permanent basis off the back of an excellent spell in interim charge, but the Norwegian's time at Old Trafford ultimately ended in disappointment.