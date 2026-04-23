Preview: Celtic vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Apr 2026 18:06

Celtic will resume their Scottish Premiership title charge when they take on Falkirk at Celtic Park on Saturday in the first match of the post-split campaign.

The hosts are third in the standings and trail the leaders by three points, while the visitors are sixth and hoping to push into the European places.

Match preview

Celtic's four-year grip on the Scottish Premiership league title is under serious threat of coming to an end this season, as the Bhoys find themselves third in the table and three points behind league leaders Hearts.

Martin O'Neill has managed to guide Celtic back into the title race following the disastrous tenure of Wilfried Nancy, but with only five league games remaining, there is still plenty of work to do to retain their crown.

The Bhoys head into this fixture having won all of their last three matches across all competitions, including a gruelling triumph over St Mirren in the Scottish FA Cup semi-final last time out.

Celtic were taken into extra-time after conceding a 91st-minute equaliser, but four goals in six extra-time minutes secured the eventual 6-2 win, setting up a final against Dunfermline at the end of May.

Celtic will look to build on that result when they take on Falkirk on Saturday, with the Bhoys in desperate need of three points as they aim to keep their title hopes alive before crucial clashes with second-placed Rangers and leaders Hearts in the coming weeks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Falkirk head into the meeting off the back of recording only one win in their last five matches, including two league defeats and a dismal penalty loss to Scottish Championship Dunfermline in the Scottish FA Cup semi-final.

John McGlynn will be hoping his side can put those results behind them heading into the post-split Scottish Premiership campaign, with Falkirk still in the running to secure European qualification.

Falkirk are sixth in the table with 46 points from 33 games, after 13 wins, seven draws and 13 defeats, meaning they trail fifth-placed Hibernian by five points and fourth-placed Motherwell by eight points.

The Bairns will, therefore, require a strong post-split campaign if they are to climb the rankings, and McGlynn will be hoping his side's impressive away form can help lead them to an important win on Saturday.

Falkirk have taken 23 points from seven wins, two draws and seven defeats in 16 away league games this term, meaning the Bairns sit fourth in the away form table.

However, Falkirk's record against Celtic is far from favourable, having lost all of the last eight clashes with the Bhoys.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

D W W L W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

D W L W W W

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W D L W L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W D L W L D

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Celtic are anticipated to be without Kasper Schmeichel, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Montgomery, Jota and Callum Osmand due to injury issues.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench and scored twice in Celtic's semi-final victory, and the striker could come into the starting side ahead of Sebastian Tounekti, with Daizen Maeda shifted out wide.

Falkirk are expected to be without Coll Donaldson and Louie Marsh on Saturday due to fitness problems.

Barney Stewart has impressed for Falkirk since returning from loan in January, scoring eight goals in 14 league games, and the striker should lead the line on Saturday.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Maeda; Iheanacho

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Balls; Adams, Donaldson, Henderson, Lissah; Spencer, Tait; Broggio, Yeats, Miller; Stewart

We say: Celtic 2-0 Falkirk

Celtic have a fantastic recent record against Falkirk, and combined with the Bairns' recent poor form, the Bhoys will expect to take all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.