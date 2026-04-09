Preview: Celtic vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Apr 2026 13:27

Celtic will resume their Scottish Premiership title defence when they take on St Mirren at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are third and three points behind the league leaders, while the visitors are 10th and battling against relegation.

Match preview

Celtic may have had a season marked by inconsistency, but the Bhoys remain in the race for the Scottish Premiership title heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

The Bhoys, who have had three different managers this season, are just three points behind league leaders Hearts with six games remaining of the campaign.

Martin O'Neill, who has been in charge on two separate occasions this term, will be hoping to see his side overturn that deficit and ultimately retain their Scottish Premiership crown for the fifth consecutive season.

Celtic will be confident of picking up three points on Saturday and building winning momentum heading into the post-split season, especially as the fixture takes place at their home ground.

Celtic have won 11, drawn one and lost just three of their 15 Celtic Park games, while they also have a strong record in this fixture, although they did lose in the Scottish League Cup final in their last meeting in December 2025.

© Imago

St Mirren's Scottish League Cup triumph marks a rare high point in their 2025-26 season, with the Saints enduring a difficult league campaign.

The Saints are struggling down in 10th in the table with just 30 points from 32 games, after seven wins, nine draws and 16 defeats.

Consequently, St Mirren are narrowly three points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation playoff spot, although back-to-back wins in their last two games will provide them with much-needed confidence of staying up.

St Mirren will be hoping to make it three straight league wins when they take on Celtic on Saturday, which represents the first of two consecutive clashes against the Bhoys.

St Mirren will face Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup semi-final a week after Saturday's league clash, and the Saints will be eager to replicate their League Cup victory on both occasions.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Celtic will be without the availability of Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to injury issues.

Benjamin Nygren has impressed for Celtic this season, scoring 15 and assisting five goals in the league, and the attacking midfielder will be looking to make the difference again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, St Mirren are dealing with the injury absences of Keanu Baccus, Marcus Fraser and Malik Dijksteel.

Following back-to-back league victories, Craig McLeish could name an unchanged starting team against Celtic on Saturday.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Maeda; Cvancara

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Donnelly, Gogic, Freckleton; O'Hara, Phillips, Devaney, Campbell, John; Ayunga, Mandron

We say: Celtic 2-1 St Mirren

Celtic have been impressive at home throughout this season, and while St Mirren are in good form coming into the game, the Bhoys should have enough quality to get over the line with a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.