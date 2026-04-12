Falkirk 3-6 Rangers: Danny Rohl’s side achieve 30-year scoring first to boost Scottish Premiership title hopes

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Apr 2026 14:54

Scottish Premeirship title hopefuls Rangers produced a sensational second-half comeback to beat Falkirk in an action-packed nine-goal thriller away from home on Sunday afternoon.

After watching league leaders Hearts and Celtic claim maximum points in their respective matches on Saturday, the Gers made a terrible start against Falkirk, going two goals down in the opening 26 minutes.

However, a controversial strike lashed home by Tochi Chukwuani three minutes before the break sparked an extraordinary sequence of events, though Falkirk were adamant the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Rangers completed the turnaround shortly after the interval thanks to two goals in the space of just four minutes from Youssef Chermiti and Nicolas Raskin, before half-time substitiute Bojan Miovski added a fourth for the Gers with a deadly volley on the 58-minute mark.

Nerves in the away end were jangling once again after James Tavernier brought down Filip Lissah inside the penalty area, allowing Calvin Miller to convert the resulting spot kick and bring Falkirk back to within one goal of the visitors with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Chermiti fired home his second of the match just four minutes later, not long after Miller came agonisingly close to restoring parity for the hosts. Miovski then sealed a memorable victory for Rangers with a simple 88th-minute finish - also his second of the game.

© Iconsport

Rangers score five second-half goals for first time in 30 years

Rangers came away triumphant after netting five goals in the second half of a top-flight match for the first time since August 1996 when Ally McCoist score a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Dunfermline.

The Gers have also scored at least four goals in league game for the third time in a row, last doing so under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard in December 2020.

Victory for Rohl’s side has seen them climb above Old Firm rivals and reigning champions Celtic into second place in the table, as well as move back to within one point of leaders Hearts with five games left to play.

Reacting to a breathless afternoon in Falkirk, Rohl told BBC Scotland: "I'm proud of the outcome. The start was very difficult, not what we want. We needed to adapt to the conditions.

© Imago / Focus Images

Rohl: ‘I showed my players solutions… they delivered today’

"The reaction from my group was crucial, to score to make it 2-1 before half-time. Second half was just one direction. We played forward, created a lot of chances. Football is about 90 minutes.

"Three games in a row with 14 goals, shows how we want to play. We have to improve our defence. It's much, much easier with a clean sheet.

"It's a consequence of the last few months and weeks. I try to give my team calmness and belief. I showed them solutions, but it's about my players - they delivered today.

"They were very honest to each other at half-time. My group has quality, spirit, belief and mentality to go until the end."

Rangers, who return to Falkirk Stadium on the final day of the season, will now turn their attention to their next SFPL fixture against Motherwell at Ibrox on April 26, before travelling to Hearts eight days later for a potential title-decider at Tynecastle.