Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'leading race' for €65m-rated winger

By Darren Plant | 14 Apr 2026 11:40

Chelsea have reportedly identified Porto winger William Gomes as a potential summer transfer target.

The Blues have failed to score in four of their last five matches, only finding the back of the net against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

That has led to club legend John Obi Mikel criticising the players that have been signed by BlueCo, as well as suggesting that a player currently out on loan should be reintegrated back into the squad.

At the present time, Sporting Lisbon's Geovany Quenda is in line to join Chelsea's current crop of wide players for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, as per journalist Joao Pedro Cunha, Chelsea are still contemplating whether to add more wingers to their squad.

© Imago / APL

Chelsea considering £56m bid for Gomes?

Reports last week suggested that Chelsea were in attendance at the Europa League fixture between Porto and Nottingham Forest.

Now, Pedro Cunha claims that Gomes should be expecting proposals to arrive for his signature ahead of 2026-27.

A fee of £55.8m (€65m) could potentially be offered for the 20-year-old, who has starred for the Portuguese giants this season.

Gomes has contributed 13 goals and two assists from his 40 appearances in all competitions, building on the potential that he has previously shown at Sao Paulo.

Although not capped at senior level by Brazil, Arsenal and another Premier League club are also said to be monitoring the situation.

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Same old Chelsea?

Liam Rosenior has hinted in recent weeks that conversations have already been had with regards to summer transfer targets.

Reports have also indicated that senior players have been told that players with Premier League experience are the priority.

While Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have not justified their price-tags, supporters will largely be against yet another young winger arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian are viewed as the first-choice wide players, the latter's inexperience showing as he was physically inferior to Manchester City's defenders on Sunday.