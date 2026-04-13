Man City news: One boost, one injury concern for Pep Guardiola before crucial Arsenal Premier League showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Apr 2026 17:03 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 17:03

Manchester City will be sweating over the fitness of Nico O'Reilly ahead of Sunday’s Premier League title showdown with rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old scored his third goal in as many matches and his nine of the campaign when he headed home City’s opener in a statement 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

O’Reilly produced another superb display as a marauding left-back, but he was unable to complete the full 90 minutes after being forced off with an apparent hamstring injury shortly after the hour mark.

The England international required treatment from City’s medical staff before exiting the pitch, and he did not appear overly concerned as he shared a joke with manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline.

Nevertheless, O’Reilly has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of the Citizens home clash with Arsenal, with Guardiola expected to provide a fresh update on his fitness at a press conference on Friday.

O’Reilly has been a revelation for Man City this season, both at left-back and in midfield, with only Erling Haaland (3,585) playing more minutes for the Citizens than the youngster (3,485) across all competitions.

In addition, only Haaland (33) and Phil Foden (10) have scored more goals for City this term than O’Reilly (nine), who found the net with two headers in the 2-0 EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley last month.

© Imago / ac

Bernardo available to face Arsenal, but still walking disciplinary tightrope

While O’Reilly could be in danger of missing City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, captain Bernardo Silva will be available for selection, which comes as a huge boost for Guardiola.

The 31-year-old midfielder knew that receiving a booking against Chelsea would result in a two-match suspension, but he successfully walked the disciplinary tightrope at Stamford Bridge.

Bernardo has received nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season and players who receive 10 yellow cards before their team’s 32nd match are hit with a two-game ban.

While Bernardo is eligible to face Arsenal, a caution on Sunday would rule him out of Man City’s next two games away against Burnley and Everton.

After a challenging 2024-25 campaign, Bernardo has been an integral first-team figure for Guardiola’s side this season, wearing the captain’s armband and leading the Citizens to EFL Cup glory, as well as record-extending eighth successive FA Cup semi-final.

The Portugal international, who could be leaving the Etihad upon the expiration of his contract in June, has played in 44 of Man City’s 50 games in all tournaments this season, with only O’Reilly (46) and Haaland (45) featuring in more.

Bernardo became the player with the most Premier League appearances from Portugal last weekend, and he will hope to lead Man City to an important victory over leaders Arsenal as the bid to reduce the gap at the summit to just three points.