Preview: Dundee vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Apr 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 07:54

Dundee will welcome Celtic to Dens Park on Sunday for a matchday 32 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 32 points from 31 games, while the visitors are third with 61 points from 31 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee head into the final seven fixtures of the Scottish Premiership season looking over their shoulders to the relegation battle behind them, with the Dee holding just a five-point lead over the playoff place.

Dundee have won eight, drawn eight and lost 15 of their 31 league fixtures, leaving them eighth in the standings with 32 points.

Steven Pressley's first season in charge can be split into two distinct halves, with the Dee struggling during the opening half of the campaign before showing signs of improvement in recent weeks.

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After just three wins in their first 18 league fixtures, alongside four draws and 11 draws, Dundee have subsequently gone on to record five wins, four draws and just four losses in their last 13 league outings.

Pressley will be hoping that improved form can continue in the final weeks of the campaign as his side aim to extend their cushion over the drop zone and secure their top-flight survival.

However, Dundee, following their 1-0 defeat to leaders Hearts last time out, face another tough test on Sunday as they welcome title challengers Celtic to Dens Park.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The defending champions trail the current league leaders Hearts by five points going into the last seven matches of the campaign.

Celtic are on 61 points after 31 matches, having won 19, drawn four and lost eight.

Celtic had been gradually closing the gap before suffering a disappointing 2-0 loss to Dundee United last time out, meaning they fell further behind in the title race.

Martin O'Neill will be looking for his side to immediately bounce back from that defeat with a win on Sunday, before putting together a winning end to the term in an attempt to defend their league crown.

Celtic will be confident given their recent record in this fixture, losing just one of their last 49 meetings with Dundee across all competitions - although that defeat did come in their last trip to Dens Park in October 2025.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Clark Robertson is a doubt to feature on Sunday for Dundee due to a thigh injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Simon Murray is Dundee's top scorer with five league goals this term, and after starting from the bench as the Dee failed to score against Hearts last time out, the forward could come back into the starting 11 here.

Meanwhile, Celtic are anticipated to be without Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to injury.

Benjamin Nygren is Celtic's top scorer with 15 league goals, and the attacking midfielder could start alongside Yang Hyun-Jun, Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Congreve, Robertson, Hamilton, Westley, Yogane; Murray

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Arthur, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda

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We say: Dundee 0-2 Celtic

Celtic have a remarkable record in this fixture, losing just one of their last 49 clashes with Dundee, and we expect the Bhoys to extend that record with a win on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.