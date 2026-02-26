Preview: Dundee vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Feb 2026 14:43

Dundee will play host to Hibernian at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 29 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth in the table with 27 points from 27 games, while the visitors are fifth with 45 points from 28 fixtures.

Match preview

After an impressive sixth-placed finish in their first year back in the top-flight in 2023-24, Dundee only narrowly secured their safety in the division altogether last season.

A change in management followed in the summer due to the underwhelming season, with Steven Pressley taking charge, but there has been little improvement from the Dee, who are fighting for their survival once again.

Dundee currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership standings with 27 points from 27 games, leaving them only six points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation zone.

The Dark Blue do have the opportunity to extend their cushion over the dreaded drop zone to nine points if they win their game in hand over Killie, while they will also be looking to strengthen their survival hopes when they face Hibernian on Saturday.

Dundee will be boosted by a 3-2 win over Aberdeen last time out, which brought an end to a five-game winless streak in the Scottish Premiership.

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibernian are certainly the favourites heading into this fixture, however, with David Gray's men sitting fifth in the table with 45 points from their 28 league games played.

Gray's team have recorded 12 wins, nine draws and suffered only seven defeats in their 28 Scottish Premiership fixtures, including back-to-back wins over St Mirren and Celtic heading into this one.

As a result, Hibernian hold a six-point lead over sixth-placed Falkirk and are only five points behind Motherwell in fourth spot, although the Steelmen do have played a game fewer.

Hibs will now be looking to make it three straight wins and strengthen their chance of securing European football in the post-split campaign.

Hibernian will certainly be confident of taking all three points from this match, with Gray's team winning all of the last three clashes with Dundee, as well as two of the last three trips to Dens Park.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L D W

Dundee form (all competitions):

L D L L D W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L D W L W W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L D W L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Dundee are without the availability of Billy Koumetio, Joe Westley, Clark Robertson, Ashley Hay and Brad Halliday due to ongoing injury issues.

Simon Murray, Joel Cotterill and Ethan Hamilton all scored in Dundee's 3-2 win against Aberdeen last time out, and all three should retain their starting places on Saturday.

As for Hibernian, Chris Cadden, Josh Mulligan, Grant Hanley and Jordan Obita are all unlikely to feature with fitness problems.

Kai Andrews arrived from the bench to score the late winner against Celtic last weekend, and the midfielder could be rewarded with a starting place alongside Miguel Changa Chaiwa.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Cotterill, Yogane; Murray

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Andrews, Cadden; McGrath; Elding, Boyle

We say: Dundee 1-2 Hibernian

Hibernian boast a strong record in this fixture, including wins in all of their last three meetings, and with Dundee's lacklustre campaign compared to Hibs', we are backing the away side to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.