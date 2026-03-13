Preview: Dundee vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Mar 2026 14:33

Dundee will welcome city rivals Dundee United to Dens Park on Sunday for a matchday 30 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth with 31 points, narrowly two points behind the visitors in seventh with 33 points.

Match preview

Dundee endured a miserable start to the Scottish Premiership season, winning just three of the first 18 league games, alongside four draws and 11 defeats.

However, Steven Pressley's side started to turn a corner just after Christmas, winning five, drawing three and losing just three of their next 11 league fixtures.

Dundee, as a result, have climbed away from the relegation zone and up to eighth in the standings with 31 points from 29 games, leading the bottom two by a considerable 10 points.

The Dark Blue have been particularly encouraging in recent weeks, winning two and drawing two of their last four matches, including a superb 2-1 triumph against Motherwell last time out.

Aiming to stay clear of the drop zone as well as secure bragging rights against their city rivals, Dundee will be eager to triumph on Sunday and make it five unbeaten.

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

While Dundee have enjoyed an improved campaign compared to last year, Dundee United have failed to reach the same heights as their 2024-25 Scottish Premiership season.

The Tangerines finished fourth in the league last term, but with four games remaining of the pre-split season, they require a small miracle to finish in the top half again.

Dundee United are seventh with 33 points, from seven wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats, leaving them nine points behind sixth-placed Falkirk, while the Tangerines still have difficult games against rivals Dundee and the Old Firm duo.

Regardless, Jim Goodwin will be hoping his side can put together a winning start when they take on their city rivals, and they will look to draw confidence from their recent visits to Dens Park.

Dundee United have won each of the last two league meetings at Dundee's home, although they did lose the last time these two sides met back in January 2026.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee form (all competitions):

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Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Dundee will be without Clark Robertson and Billy Koumetio due to injury issues, while Yan Dhanda may be a doubt after coming off late in the victory over Motherwell.

Other than Dhanda's potential absence, Pressley could name an unchanged team from the one that secured victory in that clash, including match-winner Tony Yogane.

Meanwhile, Craig Sibbald and Isaac Pappoe are both unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

After losing to Falkirk in their last match in the Scottish FA Cup, Goodwin could make changes to the starting 11 for this Dundee derby, meaning the likes of Julius Eskesen and Ivan Dolcek could start.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Hamilton, Cotterill; Congreve, Robertson, Yogane; Murray

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Sevelj, Graham, Keresztes; Ferry, Stephenson, Agyei, Dolcek; Camara; Sapsford, Eskesen

We say: Dundee 1-1 Dundee United

Both teams are in encouraging form heading into this clash, and we expect a hard-fought encounter that we believe will ultimately end all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.