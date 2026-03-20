Preview: Dundee United vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Mar 2026 13:18

Celtic resume their Scottish Premiership title defence when they travel to Tannadice Park on Sunday to face Dundee United.

The Bhoys are second in the table and trail the leaders by two points, while the Tangerines are seventh in the standings.

Match preview

Dundee United head into Sunday's fixture placed seventh in the Scottish Premiership standings with 34 points from 30 fixtures.

The Tangerines, who finished fourth last season, have won seven, drawn 13 and lost 10 of their 30 league games.

As a result, Dundee Utd trail sixth-placed Falkirk by nine points, meaning they are all-but confirmed to finish in the bottom half of the table with just three pre-split games remaining.

Jim Goodwin's side would have to win all of their last three games and hope Falkirk lose all of their three, while also needing to overturn a current 10 goal swing in goal difference.

Regardless of their slim chance of reaching the top six, Goodwin will be hoping his side can put together a strong end to the season, especially aiming for his team to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing result.

The Tangerines led rivals Dundee by two goals heading into stoppage time, but a 94th-minute goal from Ashley Hay and 96th-minute own-goal from Ross Graham meant the Dundee derby remarkably ended all square.

However, Dundee United will face another tough test on Sunday, with Scottish Premiership title challengers Celtic set to visit Tannadice Park.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Despite a campaign that has largely been defined by inconsistency and turmoil, the Bhoys find themselves just two points behind leaders Hearts heading towards the post-split season.

Following Brendan Rodgers' departure due to a breakdown in relations with the board with the club also eight points adrift from top spot, Martin O'Neill guided Celtic back to level points with the leaders.

Wilfried Nancy's disastrous tenure saw Celtic fall behind once again, and O'Neill, who returned for his second interim spell, has been able to guide Celtic back into the title race.

The Bhoys, now trailing the leaders by only two points with three pre-split fixtures remaining, will be hoping to keep the pressure on the Jambos by picking up another three points.

Celtic are in strong form coming into the match, having won all of their last three games, including a penalty victory over Rangers in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals.

Celtic also have a superb record in this fixture, although they did lose the last time they visited Tannadice Park in December 2025.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

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Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Dundee United will be without Craig Sibbald and Isaac Pappoe for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Despite the late collapse in the draw to Dundee, a largely impressive performance could see Goodwin opt to name the same starting 11 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Celtic are dealing with several injury problems, including Kasper Schmeichel, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota.

Tomas Cvancara came off the bench and scored the third in Celtic's 3-1 win against Motherwell last time out, meaning the striker could earn a starting spot here.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Agyei, Ferry; Farrugia, Ahmed; Watters

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Arthur, Scales, Tierney; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hatate; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Maeda; Cvancara

We say: Dundee United 0-2 Celtic

Celtic are in far stronger form and have much more at stake coming into this game, leading us to expect the visitors to secure a victory against Dundee United.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.