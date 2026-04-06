Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough: Kim Hellberg's side bidding to record club EFL first in key Championship showdown

By Darren Plant | 06 Apr 2026 10:01

Middlesbrough will be bidding to record an EFL club first when they face Swansea City on Easter Monday.

On the back of losing 2-1 to Millwall on Good Friday, Kim Hellberg's side are under pressure to bounce back having dropped out of the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

Defeat in South Wales and victories for Millwall and Ipswich Town - who have two games in hand - would leave Boro as outsiders for the top two.

Boro make the trip to the Swansea.com Stadium having won just two of their last nine games in the Championship.

However, Hellberg - who was linked with the Swansea job before accepting the Middlesbrough role - and his players can set a new club first in this fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What feat can Middlesbrough achieve at Swansea?

The reverse encounter at the Riverside Stadium in August ended in a 1-0 victory for Middlesbrough.

Should the visitors keep a clean sheet on Easter Monday, it would represent the first time that they have ever kept clean sheets both home and away against Swansea in an EFL campaign.

Nevertheless, they did record two shutouts when the teams were participating in the Premier League in 2016-17.

Middlesbrough have won seven of the last nine league encounters between these clubs, albeit the solitary defeat coming in this fixture in 2024-25.

Swansea had been on a 10-match unbeaten streak (W8 D2) on familiar territory until they lost 3-0 to Coventry City before the March international break.

Meanwhile, Boro are aiming to keep three consecutive clean sheets in Championship away fixtures. This has not been achieved since March and April 2022.

> Click here to read the previews and predictions for the 11 Championship fixtures that are taking place on Easter Monday