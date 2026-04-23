Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'scout' integral member of Bournemouth squad as they weigh up summer move

By Ben Sully | 23 Apr 2026 00:32

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to monitor Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Red Devils will say farewell to at least one central midfielder this summer, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of his contract.

Man United will sign a replacement for the Brazilian and look to make another midfield signing as part of an effort to improve their engine room ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a number of potential midfield targets, including Scott at Bournemouth.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United send scouts to watch Scott

According to The Mirror, Man United are currently 'running the rule' over the 22-year-old as they consider whether to make a summer move.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have sent scouts to keep a close eye on his performances in recent weeks.

Man United have been left impressed by Scott's character, on-the-ball ability and his willigness to get forward to join attacks.

Scott produced an impressive display in Bournemouth's draw against Man United last month, before he scored the winner in the 2-1 away victory over Arsenal on April 11.

The former Bristol City man has since helped Bournemouth extend their unbeaten run to 14 Premier League games with a 2-1 win at Newcastle United and a 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Given Scott's importance to the side, the Cherries are reluctant to sanction his departure this summer, especially as they are already set to lose head coach Andoni Iraola and key defender Marcos Senesi.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Who are Man United's other midfield targets?

In addition to Scott, Man United's recruitment team are also believed to be considering Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson among their shortlist of midfield targets.

Juventus's Teun Koopmeiners has been mentioned as an alternative option, along with Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

Man United are also reportedly seriously considering a surprise bid to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

However, Los Blancos could hand the France international a new contract in an effort to ward off any potential transfer interest.