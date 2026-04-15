Man United transfer news: Red Devils must not pass up chance to land 24-year-old in '£35m summer deal'

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 09:18 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 09:23

Roma are reportedly under pressure to make one big sale before the end of June, potentially opening the door for Manchester United to move for Manu Kone.

The Red Devils are expected to sign at least two central midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's exit on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to leave the 20-time English champions at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ugarte was handed a rare start against Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night, but the Uruguay international struggled to make his mark in a 2-1 defeat for the Red Devils.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson remains Man United's number one midfield target, but Manchester City are thought to lead the race for the England international.

Roma midfielder Kone is said to be admired by the Red Devils, and according to TuttoMercatoWeb, a move to Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window could be on the cards.

© Imago

Man United target Kone 'available for £35m' this summer

The report claims that a financial agreement with UEFA last year means that the club must make one major sale 'by June 30'.

Centre-back Evan Ndicka and central midfielder Kone could both be on the move this summer, and Man United are thought to be considering making an offer for the latter.

Journalist Francesca Teodori claimed at the end of last year that Man United would complete a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Teodori told ASRomaLive's Twitch channel: "It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United."

© Imago / Insidefoto

Roma are under pressure to make a major sale 'by June 30'

Kone has scored twice and registered two assists in 34 appearances for Roma this season, while he has four goals and five assists in 79 matches for the Italian outfit in total since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2024.

The midfielder has a contract in Rome until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that he could be available for €40m (£35m) at the end of the season.

Kone is a 12-time France international and will be hoping to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup - he missed the last camp due to a hamstring issue.

A high-profile summer move may also be on the cards for the midfielder, who could be the perfect signing to bolster the Man United squad for the 2026-27 campaign.