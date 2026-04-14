Man United news: Michael Carrick update as 'major' twist in future could lead to Premier League switch in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Apr 2026 23:36

Michael Carrick was on the verge of being offered the Manchester United job permanently before Andoni Iraola announced that he will leave Bournemouth, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' return to Premier League action did not go according to plan, with the team losing 2-1 at the hands of Leeds United on Monday.

While matters were not helped by Lisandro Martinez's red card in the second half, Carrick's side had been porous defensively before the centre-back's dismissal.

United's interim boss had enjoyed support from a large section of the fanbase, but the nature of the performance on Monday has caused some concern amongst fans about the prospect of the Englishman in the dugout on a permanent basis.

The i Paper claim that the club's hierarchy are also reconsidering their stance, as while Carrick was on the verge of being offered the job, news that Iraola will leave Bournemouth has interested the Red Devils.

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Andoni Iraola: Why do Man United want Bournemouth manager?

Iraola's Bournemouth side are currently 11th in the Premier League with 45 points, and they are only three points from sixth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the Europa League spot.

The Cherries totalled 56 points in 2024-25 under the 43-year-old, and that stands as the club's biggest tally in their Premier League history.

Iraola's history of platforming young talent will undoubtedly appeal to United's hierarchy, who have looked to bring in younger star to Old Trafford under the direction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Bournemeouth are also renowned for their aggression out of possession, and perhaps the Spaniard will be able to make the Red Devils stronger defensively.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Are there concerns with Andoni Iraola at Old Trafford?

Bournemouth are one of the most exciting teams when they are given space to counter, but United will have the majority of the ball in most Premier League matches.

Iraola's coaching skills have not yet been tested at a club that dominate possession - Bournemouth have averagedjust 50.3% possession - and the fate of Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur after joining from Brentford should be a warning to the Red Devils.

The Bournemouth man is a promising manager, but the club must be sure that the Spaniard is the right candidate to lead the team forward over the coming years if they are to avoid yet another turbulent period.