Man United confirm Bruno Fernandes 'transfer stance' - losing inspirational captain would be an utter disaster

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 17:38

Senior figures at Manchester United have reportedly made it clear to Bruno Fernandes that the club want the captain to stay beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move away from Man United last year, with the Red Devils believed to be willing to sell him amid offers from Saudi Arabia.

However, the Portugal international was convinced to remain at Old Trafford by then-head coach Ruben Amorim, and an excellent 2025-26 campaign has seen the attacker score eight goals and register 19 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

There has recently been more speculation surrounding Fernandes' future, with the attacker's current deal due to expire in June 2027, although the club have the option to activate an extension until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

According to The Sun, Man United have made it clear to Fernandes ahead of this summer's transfer window that they are not willing to sell him under any circumstances.

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Man United 'determined' to keep Fernandes this summer

The report claims that Man United see Fernandes at the centre of what they hope is their next successful side, with the Portuguese in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award due to his outstanding form, contributing 18 Premier League assists in 2025-26.

There is a £56.5m release clause in Fernandes' contract which can be activated by overseas clubs, but it is understood that the player is keen to remain with Man United.

Earlier this month, Fernandes said that he feels "at home in Manchester".

"When you spend so long in a place, you kind of feel part of it, and obviously I'm very proud of my country, and I love to be there, but I feel at home in Manchester, and my kids feel at home here," Fernandes told Men in Blazers.

"It's wonderful for me to be in a place where my kids enjoy so much and can feel so at home as they do in Manchester. I felt Mancunian, and then I heard my kids speaking in the accent, and I understood that I'm not as much as they are."

© Iconsport / SRI

Fernandes has been an incredible signing for Man United

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 106 goals and registering 105 assists in 322 appearances for the club since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Man United are on the verge of securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, sitting third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brentford.