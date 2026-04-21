Man Utd news: When will Red Devils announce new Kobbie Mainoo contract after 'verbal agreement'?

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 16:02

Manchester United are reportedly set to announce a new contract for Kobbie Mainoo before the end of the season.

The 21-year-old started for the Red Devils on Saturday night, when a first-half effort from Matheus Cunha secured maximum points at the expense of an out-of-form Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

Mainoo has enjoyed an excellent revival within the ranks of the Old Trafford club in 2026 following the December sacking of Ruben Amorim, who did not fancy the England international in his midfield.

Thanks to the help of interim head coach Michael Carrick, the academy graduate has started 12 of United's past 13 matches, with the Red Devils cruising towards Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

After being part of the side which downed Liam Rosenior's struggling Blues in West London, a team from that part of the capital visits Old Trafford next Monday, when seventh-placed Brentford make the trip to Manchester.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd 'verbally agree' new Mainoo deal

According to The Sun, Champions League-bound Manchester United are closing in on the announcement of Mainoo's extended stay at the club, representing a major boost to the club's squad plans.

The report claims that talks between the Red Devils and the 21-year-old's representatives have progressed well over recent weeks, and that a deal has been verbally agreed between both parties.

It is supposedly only a matter of time before the new contract for Mainoo is confirmed to the public, with an announcement likely to be made before the conclusion of the current Premier League season.

It is understood that the 12-time international is in line for a significant pay rise at the Old Trafford, with his weekly salary going up to £150,000, highlighting his growing importance to the 20-time English champions.

Mainoo's fresh terms will reportedly run until the summer of 2031, meaning that it would take an extraordinary offer in the future from a potential suitor in order to prize the midfielder away from the Theatre of Dreams.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Much-needed Mainoo move

Manchester United are on the verge of finalising a much-needed move to secure the long-term services of Mainoo, who is one of only three out-and-out central midfielders currently at the club.

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro has enjoyed a resurgence for the Red Devils during 2025-26 with eight goals, however, the Brazilian is expected to depart during the summer window.

That leaves Mainoo and the infamous Manuel Ugarte as the first-team options in the middle of the park, with the latter failing to impress so far during the reign of interim boss Carrick.