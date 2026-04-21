Man City transfer news: Vitor Reis issues latest update on Etihad future after ‘shock’ loan to Girona

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 14:05

Vitor Reis has expressed his desire to return to Manchester City and stake a claim for a first-team role under manager Pep Guardiola.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Citizens from Palmeiras for a reported £29.6m in January 2025, before making his debut in an FA Cup fourth-round win over Leyton Orient less than a month later.

Reis has played a total of four times for Man City, including his most recent outing at the FIFA Club World Cup last summer, before he was sent out on loan to sister club Girona for the 2025-26 campaign.

“When I found out Man City were thinking about loaning me, I was a bit shocked - it wasn’t something that crossed my mind,” Reis admitted during an interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte.

“But after I understood better and spoke to people, I realised it'd be good for me, especially for minutes, playing more games. At my age, I need to play. So it was a very important decision, 100% correct. At Girona I'm very happy. The people are incredible. It was a very good choice.

“I keep in touch with the Man City director [Hugo Viana]. I talk a lot with City Group staff, they're often here in Girona. For me, it's very important to have that contact, that care, and I'm very happy they're close, always trying to see and understand everything that's happening here.”

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Brazil star for the future? Reis wants Man City return after impressive Girona loan spell

Reis has since excelled as a first-team regular for Girona alongside ex-Man United defender Daley Blind, starting 28 of the club’s 31 La Liga matches, and his impressive form has been recognised by Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, who called up the defender during March’s international break.

Although he is yet to earn his first senior international cap for Brazil, Reis is in contention to earn a place in Ancelotti’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Reis also has aspirations of breaking into Man City’s first-team squad and has made it clear that he wants to develop his game under Guardiola.

“My intention, desire, is to return to Man City, to play and have space,” said Reis. “But I'll focus on the day-to-day, this end of the season, so when the moment for that conversation comes, we can sit calmly, with a clear mind.

“City was a very beautiful story in my life. When I arrived, it was kind of a reality check, just like with the [Brazil] national team. You arrive and see the players. I remember seeing my name next to guys like Rodri, Bernardo Silva… that made me very happy.

“It's a club that always tries to get maximum out of players, that helped me a lot. I learned many things with Pep [Guardiola], a surreal guy in terms of mentality and understanding.”

© Imago

Reis keen to reunite with Guardiola at Man City

Reis added: “When you arrive at Man City and see Pep Guardiola, you feel fear, different sensation, but on the first day, when I was presented, I had contact with him.

“We were there with my family, my agent… and when he appeared, everyone was very happy, even more than me. After, I went up to his office, we talked, and that made me feel more comfortable, welcomed.

"That first contact was very important. Then day to day in training, he spoke to me, and I learned a lot, especially how to understand the game, make things easier on the pitch. He's a very intelligent guy.

“If you do what he asks, your game flows better. And he has a hunger to win that's surreal. Even after winning everything, he's still on the touchline with the same intensity, wanting to win, guiding everyone.

"It was a dream to work with him and, God willing, I hope I can return and experience that again.”

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Guardiola give verdict on “unbelievable” Reis on loan at Girona

Guardiola himself was asked about the possibility of Reis returning to Man City at a press conference on Tuesday, and he said: "From my info in Girona, he was unbelievable. The reason why he went there, the age, he had maybe not many options to play here, he's grown up as a player, and he did it.

"At the end, he's faced the best strikers in Spain, and it's not easy to deal with, and he's grown a lot. People in Girona are so pleased, happy. The decision that's going to happen [on his Man City future], we are going to take at the end of the season.”

Reis has previously been likened to John Stones, who is expected to leave Man City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nathan Ake has also been tipped to depart the Etihad Stadium in the summer, so Reis could be reintegrated into City’s first-team plans if at least one of their centre-back options leaves.

Competition for places will still be fierce at Man City, though, as January signing Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol - currently sidelined with a long-term injury - will all be centre-back options at Guardiola’s disposal ahead of next season.