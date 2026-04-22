Arsenal vs Newcastle United: £45m star now major injury 'doubt' amid mounting transfer speculation

By Lewis Blain | 22 Apr 2026 12:41

Newcastle United have been handed another major injury concern ahead of their crucial trip to Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Eddie Howe and his side are already dealing with a growing list of absentees, and now one of their biggest stars is facing a race against time to be fit.

The timing is far from ideal, too, with speculation over his long-term future continuing to gather pace ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle star Anthony Gordon now doubtful to face Arsenal

© Imago / APL

Anthony Gordon is now a major "doubt" for the Magpies ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.

The winger missed training on Tuesday after sitting out their recent 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a hip issue.

Gordon reported the problem last Wednesday, and scans later confirmed an injury, although there is hope he will return before the end of the season.

At this stage, the 25-year-old has not been ruled out of the Arsenal game completely, but his involvement is now in serious doubt.

That would be another huge blow for Newcastle, given Gordon’s importance in attack and the fact that he has not featured since the 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace on April 12th.

Who else is set to miss Arsenal vs Newcastle at the Emirates?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tino Livramento also looks unlikely to feature after suffering a thigh injury against Bournemouth. The defender was forced off during that game and now requires a second scan to determine the extent of the issue.

There are fears Livramento may not play again this season, although Newcastle are hopeful he could yet return for the final couple of matches.

Fabian Schar is another concern for Howe, leaving Newcastle increasingly stretched at the back.

As for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino are both edging closer to a return, but this game may come too soon.

There are also lingering doubts over Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

Anthony Gordon transfer speculation continues to swirl ahead of summer window

© Imago / Sportimage

The uncertainty around Gordon, who arrived at St James' Park for £45 million back in 2023, is only likely to increase the speculation surrounding his future.

There is a growing feeling that the England international could leave Newcastle this summer, particularly if the club miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

Arsenal are actually among the clubs to have shown interest, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

His latest absence will only add more fuel to the rumours that this could be his final season at St James’ Park.