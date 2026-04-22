Chelsea injury news: Blues 'learn' Estevao Willian update, will it impact on Brazil's World Cup hopes?

By Darren Plant | 22 Apr 2026 15:22

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is allegedly at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil.

On Saturday evening, the starlet pulled up with a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Premier League fixture with Manchester United.

Reports quickly emerged that the 18-year-old was in tears in the dressing room, possibly fearing that he could miss out on the tournament in United States, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this week, there had been the suggestion that Estevao could return for the final two matches of the Premier League campaign.

However, according to The Athletic, it is highly likely that the attacker has already played his final game of 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PA Images

How bad is Estevao Willian's hamstring injury?

The report alleges that Estevao has sustained what is described as a Grade Four hamstring injury.

As per a Sports Mole explainer on hamstring injuries, a less-severe Grade Three issue usually takes between six and eight weeks to heal.

There are exactly eight weeks between the date that Estevao suffered the injury and Brazil's first World Cup fixture against Morocco on June 13.

Chelsea's medical team were allegedly of the opinion that Estevao had sustained a significant hamstring injury prior to scans taking place on Monday.

While Brazil will likely monitor the issue and could always select Estevao in the hope that they progress through to the latter stages, it may not be deemed beneficial to the youngster's recovery or longevity.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why Estevao needs a break for the good of his career

Just two days short of his 19th birthday, Estevao has already made a combined total of 119 appearances for Palmeiras and Chelsea.

When you add in the 11 caps that he has earned for Brazil, there was an inevitability that physical issues would materialise at some stage.

This is the third muscle or hamstring injury that Estevao has picked up since December, emphasising that his excessive game time is catching up with him.

His 36 appearances for Chelsea since August is already far more than he was expected to make during 2025-26.

Despite missing a World Cup coming as a massive disappointment to Estevao should that prove to be the case, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise if he wants to give himself the best chance of avoiding regular muscle issues over the coming years.