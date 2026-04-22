Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior latest sack chances revealed as training ground "conversations" emerge

By Lewis Blain | 22 Apr 2026 12:11

Chelsea’s season appears to be spiralling further out of control, and serious questions are now being asked about the future of head coach Liam Rosenior.

After another damaging result on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion, the pressure on the Blues boss has intensified dramatically.

And according to Sky Sports, Chelsea’s hierarchy were expected to hold urgent talks at the training ground this morning.

Will Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior before FA Cup semi-final vs Leeds United?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rosenior is facing an increasingly uncertain future at Chelsea ahead of the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed it is now “touch and go” whether Rosenior will still be in charge by the time they face Leeds at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Solhekol revealed that senior Chelsea executives are having "conversations" at the club’s training ground following the latest setback, with the club now needing to decide what happens next.

Rosenior himself hinted after the game that he expected to remain in charge, saying he would “pick players who are going to represent the club in the proper way” for the semi-final.

But there is now growing doubt over whether he will get that chance.

Liam Rosenior may be on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Rosenior increasingly looks like a manager on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have won just two league matches in almost three months, and there is now a real possibility they could slip into the bottom half of the table.

That is simply not good enough for a club of Chelsea’s size and spending power. The expectation at Stamford Bridge is to compete for the UEFA Champions League places, not struggle to stay in the top half.

Rosenior has often spoken well and tried to protect his players, but he has looked completely out of his depth in recent weeks. The Blues' performances have lacked structure, identity and confidence for far too long.

Ultimately, he may end up being the fall guy for wider problems at the club.

The ownership’s decisions deserve scrutiny too, but in football, it is usually the manager who pays the price first and right now, it feels increasingly likely that Rosenior will not survive much longer.