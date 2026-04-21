Brighton 3-0 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior blames embarrassing Blues stars for costly Premier League defeat

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 23:39

Liam Rosenior has seemingly tried to distance himself from Chelsea's embarrassing performance during a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Blues produced one of their most ineffective performances in recent memory as they tamely succumbed to the Seagulls.

Chelsea failed to have a shot on target, nor created anything of note, while Brighton scored from three of their nine shots on target and 15 in total.

After a sixth Premier League defeat in seven games and fifth in a row without scoring a goal, Rosenior appears to be closer to the sack at Stamford Bridge.

However, speaking to Sky Sports after the game at the Amex Stadium, Rosenior was prepared to blame his players for the result on the South coast.

© Imago / Mark Pain

'Being accused of throwing in the towel is unacceptable'

Facing suggestions that Chelsea's squad have "thrown in the towel" under his leadership, Rosenior claimed that 'you need to ask the players'.

He said: "You can speak about a lack of confidence, or results not going our way. That doesn't represent anything that I want to see, and I won't ever see it again.

"The performance in terms of professionalism wasn't there. It was a really, really difficult night, the most difficult night - not even here at this magnificent football club - but in my career. Some of the things I witnessed today, I don't want to ever see again.

"You have to ask the players. If you're playing at this elite football club, or any football club, to be even accused of throwing the towel in is unacceptable. That's all I'm going to say. I'm hurting, I'm feeling numb. That doesn't represent me. That doesn't represent the football club in anyway. That has to change, starting with the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

"I don't want to go into that right now. I have my own thoughts, my own feelings. I have discussed in depth about this football club -regardless of who is the manager - about what needs to happen at this football club for it to be where it needs to be. It's about this football club, Chelsea represents fight, spirit and determination. That was lacking in every department this evening.

"We've had injuries. It's not an excuse, it's a reality. That teams we put out today was far better than its engagement in the game. I will pick a team that will represent the club in the correct manner.

"This was a huge game and we didn't hit anywhere near the mark. Every game between now and the end of the season is a huge game, and it needs to look like that in the way we play."

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Should Chelsea sack Rosenior?

Such was the manner of the performance against Brighton that the question of whether Rosenior should be sacked directly before an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United should be asked.

Rosenior has described the display as "indefensible", but he made the decision to switch to a back three, not helped by injuries, after his team had controlled much of their game with Manchester United on Saturday night, albeit still falling to defeat.

He has also repeatedly chosen players who are not performing and ignored prospects who deserve their chance.

While many Chelsea fans will want stability, there will be an acknowledgement that Rosenior has done nothing to suggest that he can turn things around.

Chelsea cannot keep clean sheets or score goals against top-flight opposition. Therefore, their continued alliance with the Englishman is a recipe for disaster.