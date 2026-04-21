Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 21 Apr 2026 23:31 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 23:36

After sealing their place in the Conference League semi-finals, Rayo Vallecano return to domestic action with a La Liga home clash against Espanyol on Thursday.

The hosts are sitting in 15th place in the Spanish top flight, while the visitors are three points better off in 12th position.

Match preview

Rayo have had a week to reflect upon one of the biggest moments of their history after sealing their place in the last four of European competition for the very first time.

Los Franjirrojos travelled to Greece with a three-goal lead from the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie against AEK Athens, only to concede three times in just over 50 minutes at the Allwyn Arena.

But just as it seemed as though the tie was swinging in AEK's favour, Isi Palazon scored what proved to be the decisive goal, sealing a 4-3 aggregate win to set up a semi-final clash against French side Strasbourg.

While they are dreaming of winning their first major trophy, Rayo still have work to do to extend their five-season stay in the top flight, with three points separating them from the drop zone ahead of Thursday's home meeting with Espanyol.

Los Franjirrojos will be hoping to claim their first head-to-head victory since prevailing by a 2-0 scoreline at the RCDE Stadium in August 2022.

They will at least fancy their chances of picking up a positive result, having lost just one of their previous 12 league outings at Vallecas (W5, D6).

© Iconsport

Espanyol may be sitting six points clear of the drop zone, but they will still be nervously looking over their shoulder after failing to win any of their 14 league games in 2026.

In fact, no team has mustered fewer points (5) in the calendar year than Manolo Gonzalez's side.

Espanyol head to Madrid on the back of three losses in their last four La Liga outings, including a heavy 4-1 defeat in their recent derby clash against leaders Barcelona.

The result at the Camp Nou represented the fourth time in the past seven away games where Espanyol have shipped three goals or more.

They were able to produce a strong defensive display in the reverse fixture against Rayo in December, when Roberto Fernandez's first-half penalty proved enough to seal a 1-0 victory.

Thursday's visitors will have fond memories of their last two trips to Vallecas, where they picked up a narrow 2-1 win in May 2023 and a resounding 4-0 victory in April 2025.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Espanyol La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo are unable to call the defensive duo of Florian Lejeune and Nobel Mendy, with the pair set to serve one-match bans for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Defender Luiz Felipe and forward Alvaro Garcia are battling to prove their fitness in time for Thursday’s home clash.

Fran Perez could return to the matchday squad after returning to team training following a four-match injury absence.

As for the visitors, attacker Javi Puado is continuing to work on his rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Urko González de Zarate will complete a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

With Gonzalez searching for a winning formula, Ramon Terrats and Carlos Fernandez are among those who could come into his thinking for Thursday’s contest.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Vertrouwd, Ciss, Espino; Valentin, Lopez; Akhomach, Palazon, Chavarria; De Frutos

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Exposito, Lozano; Ngonge, Terrats, Dolan; Fernandez

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol have tended to enjoy themselves in recent meetings with Rayo, but with the visitors still searching for their first win in 2026, we think they will have to settle for a draw against a team that has proven tough to beat at Vallecas in La Liga this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.