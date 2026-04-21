Brighton 3-0 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior rages at Blues players after "indefensible" defeat

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 23:11

Liam Rosenior has described Chelsea's performance during the 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night as "indefensible".

The Blues made the trip to the Amex Stadium knowing that suffering a top-flight loss in seven games would see them overtaken by their opponents in the Premier League table.

However, the stakes being high did not stop Chelsea from producing one of their worst performances in recent memory as Brighton cruised to victory on the South coast.

Chelsea created just six opportunities, none of them clear-cut or on target, while their hosts scored with three of their nine on target and 15 overall.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rosenior tore into his Chelsea players, claiming that only "three or four" of his starting lineup produced the level of "determination" required.

Jack Hinshelwood doubles Brighton's lead! ? pic.twitter.com/0BlAKoXkKd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2026

Rosenior tears into Chelsea players after Brighton embarrassment

Rosenior also suggested that he has lost patience with trying to defend his players after Chelsea went five successive games without scoring in the top flight for the first time since 1912.

He said: "Was unacceptable in every aspect of the game. I keep coming out and defending the players, that was indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the duels that we lost. Something has to change drastically right here, right now.

The Englishman added: "We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. But I can't keep coming out here and defending some of the things that we're seeing.

"Manchester United, genuinely result wasn't there but I felt we turned a corner. But the general attitude, spirit was lacking - determination from three or four of the starting eleven. That's nowhere near enough for this club. I can't come out and lie. I tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance at every level."

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Why Rosenior should share blame for Chelsea form

Despite Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro being sidelined with minor injuries, Rosenior opted for a bigger change in formation than personnel.

A switch to a back three did not work. Even as the only winger in the team and one of just two attacking players, Pedro Neto found himself in defensive positions for much of the first half.

Rosenior continuing to hand token substitute appearances to players such as Josh Acheampong has become unacceptable, as has his perseverance in a player in Liam Delap who has now failed to score in his last 21 appearances for Chelsea.

Although Rosenior has hinted at major changes for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United, it remains to be seen whether he will back up his words.