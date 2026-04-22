Liam Rosenior Chelsea future: Damning Enzo Maresca stat highlight scale of Blues failures versus Brighton

By Darren Plant | 22 Apr 2026 15:47

Liam Rosenior recorded an unwanted statistic in relation to predecessor Enzo Maresca as Chelsea lost to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The Blues produced what was described as an "indefensible" performance by Rosenior as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Within a day of seemingly blaming his players for the defeat on the South coast, Rosenior appears increasingly likely to be sacked ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final versus Leeds United.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen who may replace the 41-year-old, who has only been in charge for 23 matches in all competitions.

However, the Englishman has already achieved an unwanted feat in comparison to Maresca's stint with the West Londoners.

© Imago / Mark Pain

What shocking stat did Chelsea set against Brighton?

Chelsea's xG during the first half of the game against Brighton was a measly 0.04. That was lower than anything recorded in 114 halves of Premier League football under Maresca.

Furthermore, Chelsea failed to have a single shot on target against Brighton, just three days after they had recorded 21 shots against Manchester United and hit the woodwork on three occasions.

Failure to score against Brighton marked the fifth successive game that Chelsea have not scored in a Premier League fixture.

Meanwhile, only Tottenham Hotspur (two) have accumulated fewer points than Chelsea (five) across their last nine Premier League games.

© Imago / Sportimage, Crystal Pix

What next for Rosenior, Chelsea?

While Chelsea's players have a day off on Wednesday, it has been claimed that discussions are being held behind the scenes over whether Rosenior should stay in charge.

Ahead of an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, a decision realistically needs to be made by the end of Wednesday, with Rosenior currently due to take training on Thursday.

After the showdown with Leeds, Chelsea have over a week before they play host to Nottingham Forest on May 4.

By then, they are highly likely to be sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.