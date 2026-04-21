Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ‘preparing official bid’ for football’s ‘hottest prospect’ wanted by Man City, Barcelona

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 08:47 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 08:48

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of in-demand Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceicao ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are planning ways to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the likely prospect of Champions League football next season, with or without Michael Carrick in charge.

Midfield reinforcements will be the priority for Man United and a plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford since Casemiro announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Additions in attack could also be on the cards, and one player who has emerged as a potential target is 16-year-old starlet Conceicao, who is regarded as one of the most sought-after talents in South America.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United are preparing to submit an official bid worth €40m (£34m) in fixed terms in an attempt to move ahead of rivals suitors for the 'hottest prospect in world football'.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Man Utd ready to rival Man City, Barcelona for Eduardo Conceicao

The report adds that the Red Devils have already initiated contacts and are now working to formalise their proposal, but they face stern competition from Manchester City and Barcelona, who are both at advanced stages in talks for the versatile attacker.

As things stand, Man City are said to remain ‘one of the most aggressive suitors’ in the race for Conceicao and boast a strong negotiating position, while Barcelona have recently stepped up their interest.

It is claimed that the La Liga leaders may have a slight advantage in their pursuit of Conceicao thanks to sporting director Deco, who has been in direct contact with Palmeiras’ academy co-ordinator Joao Paulo Sampaio as part of the club’s approach.

Paris Saint-Germain are another high-profile club said to be monitoring Conceicao’s situation, while Newcastle United have seen an offer worth €25m (£21.5m) plus €15m (£12.9m) in bonuses rejected by Palmeiras.

It is worth noting that Palmeiras could be more inclined to keep hold of Conceicao this summer if they agree to sell key midfielder Allan, who was recently the subject of a €35m (£30m) rejected bid from Napoli.

Who is Palmeiras’ in-demand sensation Eduardo Conceicao?

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Known as a skillful and pacey right-footed forward who can play in all three positions in the frontline, Conceicao is one of the latest names to emerge from Palmeiras’ esteemed academy and is on the verge of breaking into the senior team.

At the age of 16, he could soon become Palmeiras’ third-youngest player behind only Endrick (16 years, two months) and Rodrigo Taddei (16 years, three months), while current Chelsea star Estavao Willian made his debut aged 16 years and eight months.

“Endrick and Estevao always had the spotlight from the age of 11. Eduardo is only getting that attention now – and we don’t know where he can go, which is a good doubt,” Palmeiras Youth co-ordinator Joao Paulo Sampaio told reporters.

“Eduardo has the profile of a ball-carrying attacking midfielder, Brazil Under-20 assistant Lucas Andrade added. “He can also play on the left, but his best performances come centrally, as a No 10. He is a dribbler who can break lines both with runs and vertical passes.”

“He has the characteristics for the Premier League. He combines technical quality with physical strength, speed and the ability to deal with contact, which is essential in such an intense league.”

It is understood that Conceicao’s representatives have met with several European clubs, with his family travelling to countries including England and France to assess possible destinations for the teenager; financial terms and sporting projects will be evaluated before a final decision is made.